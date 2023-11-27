Thank Obama for American hatred toward Israel

The self-explanatory assessments pertaining to virtue and positivity offered by the likes of Barry (I want sex with a man) Obama and cankerous humanoid lesions such as Ilhan (I married my brother and stole another woman's husband) Omar, represent a road to hell, paved with delusions, lies and incontestable demonic intentions.

Add to those two Rashida Tlaib and Ibrahim Hooper, and we have grotesque bipedal expressions of diseased contagions that openly celebrated the unprovoked Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) describes itself as a "non-profit, grassroots membership organization … established to promote a positive image of Islam and Muslims in America," to protect Muslims from hate crimes and discrimination, and to present "an Islamic perspective on issues of importance to the American public." According to the Council's director of communications, Ibrahim Hooper, "We are similar to a Muslim NAACP." As of June 2007, CAIR claimed 32 branch affiliates in the United States and one in Canada.

I reference this because CAIR is a domestic nonprofit, tax-exempt group – long understood to in fact be a terrorist front group. This is the group Tlaib has strong alliance with and aggressively supports from behind the curtains. This is just one of the fractious anti-Jewish and anti-American domestic terrorist front groups she is known to clandestinely use her congressional position to assist in advancing their agendas.

These groups and their political minions hate Israel even more than they hate America. And yet, they occupy gilded positions bought and paid for by dark money, in addition to money from those such as George Soros.

These forces have always hated Israel, but it wasn't until the sodomistic pervert creature from Hawaii was able to be implanted into the political dynamic that the United States methodically turned against the Jewish state.

The late Frank Marshall Davis may have been a journalist and poet, but he was also the Communist Party USA activist in Chicago and Hawaii. Paul Kengor, Ph.D., wrote:

Here are the indisputable, eye-opening facts: Frank Marshall Davis was a pro-Soviet, pro-Red China communist. His Communist Party USA card number, revealed in FBI files, was CP number 47544. He was a prototype of the loyal Soviet patriot, so radical that the FBI placed him on the federal government's Security Index. In the early 1950s, Davis opposed U.S. attempts to slow Stalin and Mao. He favored Red Army takeovers of Central and Eastern Europe, and communist control in Korea and Vietnam. Dutifully serving the cause, he edited and wrote for communist newspapers in both Chicago and Honolulu, courting contributors who were Soviet agents. … [The author] explore[d] how certain elements of the Obama administration's agenda reflect Davis' columns advocating wealth redistribution, government stimulus for "public works projects," taxpayer-funding of universal health care, and nationalizing General Motors. Davis' writings excoriated the "tentacles of big business," blasted Wall Street and "greedy" millionaires, lambasted GOP tax cuts that "spare the rich," attacked "excess profits" and oil companies, and perceived the Catholic Church as an obstacle to his vision for the state – all the while echoing Davis' often repeated mantra for transformational and fundamental "change."

Davis was responsible for mentoring Obama politically at the behest of one or both of Obama's grandparents; but, sources report, Davis also had tremendous sodomistic influence on Obama. Davis' influence may well have been the primary causal factor for Obama advancing the public sexualizing of children and the dictates for open bathrooms and locker/dressing rooms.

These haters of Israel and all things Jewish are finally able to openly flourish without fear of political retribution. Thus, today, they fearlessly exhibit behavior that, at best, can be described as mobocratic and, at worst, shamelessly anti-God, anti-Jewish and anti-America.

I argue that Tlaib and her degenerate equivalents are free to foment Jewish hatred and hatred for Israel because Obama is giving them shade from the distance. Keep in mind that he has openly lied about Israel before; then retracted the lies and then immediately turned around and repeated the same lies and more. (See: "Obama Tells Falsehoods About Israel, Retracts, Then Repeats Falsehoods," Morton A. Klein and Daniel Mandel, Frontpage Magazine, 10/26/2015.)

It's specifically because of Obama that the likes of Tlaib and Omar can support terror-connected groups like CAIR with impunity. Let me say, if the Obama woman, as is being rumored, will be used by Obama to maintain control of the Democratic Party, she was as silent as CAIR, in October 2016, when ISIS Muslims murdered 250 Syrian children by kneading them in a dough kneader as they roasted adults alive in a bakery oven. The oldest child was 4 years old.

We didn't hear condemnation of the unprovoked terrorist attack of Israel on Oct., 7, 2023, from Obama or the Obama woman. It's a safe bet their measured silence isn't based upon disapproval.

It's hard to fathom the threat these people, in conjunction with the propaganda arm of CAIR and other front groups symbiotically connected to terrorists, pose to Israel and Jewish Americans on the streets of our cities and on college campuses. Thanks to Obama and those sponsoring him, the global threat to Israel intensifies daily.

