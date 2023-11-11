Tiny brain implant translates brain signals into speech

(SCIENCE ALERT) – As we speak, our brains choreograph an intricate dance of muscles in our mouths and throats to form the sounds that make up words. This complex performance is reflected in the electrical signals sent to speech muscles.

In a new breakthrough, scientists have now crammed a huge array of tiny sensors into a space no larger than a postage stamp, to read this complex mix of electrical signals, in order to predict the sounds a person is trying to make.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The 'speech prosthetic' opens the door to a future where people unable to speak due to neurological conditions can communicate through thought.

TRENDING: The populist Right is leading the GOP into irrelevancy

Read the full story ›