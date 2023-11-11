A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tiny brain implant translates brain signals into speech

People with neurological conditions may be able to communicate through thought

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 11, 2023 at 1:20pm
(SCIENCE ALERT) – As we speak, our brains choreograph an intricate dance of muscles in our mouths and throats to form the sounds that make up words. This complex performance is reflected in the electrical signals sent to speech muscles.

In a new breakthrough, scientists have now crammed a huge array of tiny sensors into a space no larger than a postage stamp, to read this complex mix of electrical signals, in order to predict the sounds a person is trying to make.

The 'speech prosthetic' opens the door to a future where people unable to speak due to neurological conditions can communicate through thought.

