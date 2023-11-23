A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Town evacuated after train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed

State of emergency declared

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 1:19pm
(WKYT) – Ketucky's Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a train derailment in Rockcastle County. The state of emergency allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, as needed.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials confirmed to us that the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch have been evacuated. Workers scrambled to set up an emergency Red Cross shelter at the Rockcastle County Middle School in Mount Vernon.

Officials tell us that training in the wake of the chemical stockpile response in Madison County was used in quickly turning the middle school gym into an overnight shelter.

WND News Services
