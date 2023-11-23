Town evacuated after train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed

(WKYT) – Ketucky's Governor Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a train derailment in Rockcastle County. The state of emergency allows the state to activate resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, as needed.

Kentucky Emergency Management officials confirmed to us that the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch have been evacuated. Workers scrambled to set up an emergency Red Cross shelter at the Rockcastle County Middle School in Mount Vernon.

Officials tell us that training in the wake of the chemical stockpile response in Madison County was used in quickly turning the middle school gym into an overnight shelter.

