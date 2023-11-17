Township declares itself a '2nd Amendment sanctuary'

A township in Michigan has adopted a resolution stating its newly adopted status as a "Second Amendment Sanctuary," because the threat of the "infringement on the right of law abiding citizens to keep and bear arms."

"We, the people of Holton Township, Michigan, through this resolution, hereby declare our Inalienable rights, our freedom and our Liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America."

A report at the Midwesterner explains the board resolution also included an addendum to form a militia.

The action by Holton Township's trustees followed the announcement by nearby Livingston County, which a few months ago also described itself a "Second Amendment Sanctuary."



TRENDING: Rep. Tlaib's coded pro-Hamas message to kill

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Specifically Holton officials insist it means they will not enforce red-flag laws restricting gun and ammunition possession.

Red flag laws are becoming more and more popular across the United States and multiple states have adopted them. They simply allow individuals, family members and more, to complain to a court about someone they dislike, and the court then makes an ex parte decision to suspend the constitutional rights of the targeted person.

The board members, four who were present, voted unanimously in support of the plan.

Will more "Second Amendment santuaries" start to spring up? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (5 Votes) 17% (1 Votes)

They opened by quoting the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, which states, "A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."

That's incorporated to the states through the Due Process clause, they note.

Then they cite a list of Supreme Court decisions that establish and protect the rights of firearms possession and self-defense.

"The Holton Township Board declares and confirms express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Holton Township to keep and bear arms," they explained.

It then states the board "declares and confirms to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary Township for Second Amendment rights, and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Michigan, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights."

The board's accompanying "Militia Public Security Act" states the township is adopting "policies necessary for the security and rights of Holton Township residents."

It explains, "Legal residents of Holton Township with primary residency in the township are eligible to join the militia and may make their intentions known by acknowledging their intent on social media, explicitly telling friends or family members they wish to join, or stating their intent by letter to the Township Militia."

Then the board notes an age requirement of being at least 18, and the need to pass a federal firearms background check.

The report said, "Militia members must provide their own firearms, adhering to all federal, executive, county, and state regulations. According to the addendum, long guns with stocks that hit the shoulder, including semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, must have been legal by federal law since March 27, 2021. Pistols and handguns, including semi-automatics, are required to have been legal by federal law since March 27, 2021, as well."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!