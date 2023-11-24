A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Troubling new theory emerges in $300,000 Bentley that exploded on border bridge

'Due to the complexity of the incident, the investigation will take some time to complete'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2023 at 1:24pm
A vehicle explodes on the Rainbow Bride connecting the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York, on Wednesday, Nov.22, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Investigators believe that the $300,000 Bentley that was crashed at a Niagara Falls border checkpoint — exploding in a fireball that caused major panic and killed the wealthy New York couple inside — may have suffered mechanical failure, according to the local mayor.

The FBI confirmed within hours of Wednesday’s fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge that it had wrapped its own investigation after finding “no explosive material, and no terrorism nexus.”

The case is now a “traffic investigation” by the Niagara Falls Police Department — who believe it was likely either the driver suffering a medical incident or the car malfunctioning, sources told the Buffalo News.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







