Troubling new theory emerges in $300,000 Bentley that exploded on border bridge

(NEW YORK POST) -- Investigators believe that the $300,000 Bentley that was crashed at a Niagara Falls border checkpoint — exploding in a fireball that caused major panic and killed the wealthy New York couple inside — may have suffered mechanical failure, according to the local mayor.

The FBI confirmed within hours of Wednesday’s fiery crash at the Rainbow Bridge that it had wrapped its own investigation after finding “no explosive material, and no terrorism nexus.”

The case is now a “traffic investigation” by the Niagara Falls Police Department — who believe it was likely either the driver suffering a medical incident or the car malfunctioning, sources told the Buffalo News.

