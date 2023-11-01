Trump prosecutor accused of creating 'full-blown constitutional collapse'

Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor attempting to jail President Donald Trump and more than a dozen others for the "thought crime" of raising questions about the 2020 presidential election, is facing charges she has created not just a constitutional crisis, but a "full-blown constitutional collapse" in the case.

Willis has claimed, in charges against multiple people who were involved in various parts of Trump's disputes over the 2020 results, which evidence now confirms was the result of outside and improper influences, that they conspired to overthrow the election.

She's using the state's organized crime law to threaten the defendants with a months-long trial that could send most of them into bankruptcy if they don't plead guilty, and several have already.

But in all the cases that already have been resolved through plea agreements, Willis has failed to obtain a single plea to the conspiracy agenda that she insists was present, with defendants mostly pleading to misdemeanors.

A report at the Federalist now outlines the allegations against Willis, made by a legal team for Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era Department of Justice official.

The report explains his team filed a 39-page special plea in Fulton County Superior Court demanding that Willis dismiss her "massive and grotesque abuse of prosecutorial power" indictment against Clark over his First Amendment right to question the 2020 election due to a lack of personal jurisdiction.

"There is zero allegation or evidence that Mr. Clark directed any purposeful activity into the state of Georgia. The inquiry ought to end there. But it gets worse: there are zero specific allegations or evidence that Mr. Clark agreed with any resident defendant to do anything. An arm-waving general and conclusory allegation that all defendants conspired to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election is not sufficient to meet the threshold due process requirements for establishing personal jurisdiction."

The lawyers accuse Willis, whose obvious agenda has included a specific targeting of Trump and his acquaintances, of trying to "punish a thought crime with the full penal and coercive power of the state."

They wrote, "So here we are: this district attorney seeks to imprison the leading presidential candidate of her opposite political party, to the acclaim of those baying for his destruction. She has dragged all of us not just into the outskirts of dangerous constitutional territory but into the maelstrom of a full-blown constitutional collapse."

The report explains Clark's "association" with Trump, who nominated him for several posts during his presidential term, "made him one of the 19 'co-conspirator' targets" of Willis.

"The indictment rests on a dogmatic premise that the election of President Biden was free of material irregularity and that any thought, expression, or conduct of the defendants to the contrary was necessarily wrongful and criminal, and thus constituted a massive (but on its face preposterous) Georgia RICO conspiracy," the attorneys wrote.

In fact, evidence has confirmed that the $400-plus million that Mark Zuckerberg handed out through foundations was used to recruit voters from Democrat districts, helping Joe Biden in the election. Never before has an American election been subjected to that kind of outside financial influence.

Further, the FBI decided, too, to influence the election by telling media organizations to suppress accurate reporting about the Biden family scandals that were revealed in a laptop computer that Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.

A subsequent polling revealed that had those news items been routinely reported, enough voters likely would have dropped their support for Joe Biden to give Trump a second consecutive term.

The Federalist explained Clark became a target for Willis by "drafting a letter to Georgia officials shortly after the 2020 election that claimed the Department of Justice had 'identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the state of Georgia.'"

He did not send the letter when his DOJ superiors claimed the Civil Division should play no role in election issues.

The Federalist said, "For the crime of questioning 'the Democrat Party’s prevailing creed that there were absolutely no significant or potentially outcome determinative problems in the 2020 election in Georgia or in Fulton County in particular,' Willis charged Clark with multiple crimes such as 'alleged postelection interference with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia' even though his letter was never delivered."

In fact, the report noted, former Attorney General Ed Meese has explained in an affidavit that the opinions involved in the actions after the 2020 election "fit squarely within the privileges discussed above as recognized by presidents, the Congress, and various courts throughout our history."

He wrote, "It also fits squarely within the protections of the Opinion Clause of the Constitution."

Willis is accused of moving away from a democracy, or a republic, which the U.S. actually is.

"Using the criminal law to punish opinions or otherwise lawful political activities deviating from a state’s (or really a single county’s) orthodoxy is a feature of dictatorships, and now marks out and mars this district attorney’s office,” the lawyers said.

The lawyers raise that very question, stating, "No branch or department of any government, being bound by the First Amendment, may dictate that opinions regarding the election are criminally ‘false.’ Such matters may not be prosecuted in our constitutional Republic. At issue is whether we actually still live in such a Republic."

For those who already have reached plea deals, they charge, "There was no actual evidence any of them did anything wrong. But each of them faced the risk of lengthy prison terms and financial ruin if they had stood fast in proclaiming their innocence. This is because the state said it would take four months to try its entire conspiracy theory with 180 witnesses. Against this hellish prospect, the state has offered to at least four defendants, in exchange for a guilty plea, zero jail time, first-offender status, and fines worth less than two days of their attorneys’ time."

And the filing notes Willis' demands that defendants author "apology" letters, like those "confessions" "extracted from hapless prisoners by infamous Prosecutor General Andrei Vyshinsky in the 1930s Moscow Show Trials, or those extracted by the Red Guards during the 1960s and 1970s struggle sessions of the tyrannical Cultural Revolution in the People’s Republic of China."

WND previously reported on an analysis of Willis' case that revealed a massive hole developing.

So far, among the four defendants who have reached plea agreements, none has ended up with a guilty verdict to the core claim, the RICO organized crime count.

Willis famously claims that Trump's insistence to state officials that they look for additional ballots was confirmation of a crime, even though similar comments are routine for politicians in the heat of an election fight.

According to the analysis in the American Patriot Daily, "Democrats and members of the media whooped it up over Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro pleading guilty in Willis’s 2020 election interference case."

It explained, "Members of the media claimed Chesebro taking a guilty plea meant he sang his guts to Willis implicating Donald Trump in the broader RICO case alleging Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election."

But, the analysis confirmed, "Chesebro’s lawyer, Scott Grubman, popped CNN anchor Abby Phillip’s balloon live on CNN."

Responding to Phillip's claim that Chesebro implicated Trump he said, "I am going to respectfully disagree with you on one thing. I don’t think he implicated anyone but himself."

Grubman noted Chesebro didn’t plead guilty to the RICO charge that Willis initially indicted Chesebro, Trump and 17 others on – "meaning that once again Willis admitted her central allegation was bunk."

Grubman said, "And I just want to point out two important facts that I think will get exactly to your question. Not only did he avoid jail time, but this is the most important. He did not plead guilty to the RICO charge. Mr. Chesebro pled guilty and I printed it out to make sure I had the exact words… conspiracy to commit filing of false documents. The RICO charge was dismissed."

He said he did not see that Chesebro's testimony in other cases would be helpful to the state.

He also discounted Democrats' claims that the group worked on a slate of "fake" electors, explaining that they were alternative electors, should the election results be reversed.

"Chesebro doesn’t think there was a fake electors plan and Abby, please again, I know I’m repeating myself, but the fake electors plot was part of the RICO conspiracy and Fani Willis dismissed the RICO charge. And the charge that he pled to has nothing to do with being the architect of the fake elector plot," Grubman said.

He also openly wondered why, if Willis could prove a RICO case, she allowed Chesebro to plea bargain for an unrelated count.

The report charged, "As Willis continues to extract guilty pleas from Trump supporters over charges that don’t have anything to do with the RICO indictment – Chesebro was the third such plea deal – it is becoming readily apparent that Willis filed an overly broad, politically motivated sham indictment to generate negative political headlines for Trump."

Others, including Sidney Powell and Scott Hall, also have pleaded guilty to lesser counts that carry no jail time "because Willis knows ordinary citizens lack the financial resources to fight even bogus charges," the analysis determined.

In fact, Jenna Ellis pleaded guilty to a count of aiding and abetting false statements, Chesebro's plea was to filing false documents, Powell pleaded two six misdemeanors, and Hall pleaded to conspiracy to interfere.

