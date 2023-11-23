Trump's holiday message: 'We give thanks to Almighty God…'

President Donald Trump has issued a video honoring Thanksgiving Day and explaining how Americans give thanks to Almighty God" for "His many blessings including our families, our friends, our neighbors, and this extraordinary country that we all call home."

He also posted a separate statement with barbs aimed at the "fraud" case that New York Attorney General Letitia James and a judge are aiming at time.

First, his holiday statement:

I want to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving today. As we gather with our loved ones, we give thanks to Almighty God for His many blessings including our families, our friends, our neighbors and this extraordinary country that we all call home. We also send our deep gratitude to all of the patriots serving our nation in uniform this Thanksgiving including members of the U.S. armed forces. the heroes of Border Patrol and law enforcement and ICE and everybody that works so hard to preserve our system and our country and working to defend our southern border and our police and first responders in communities all across America. This is a difficult time for our country, but do not lose heart or lose hope because by the time we celebrate next Thanksgiving our nation will be well on its way to being stronger, safer more prosperous, and greater than ever before. Once again, Happy Thanksgiving and God bless you all.

Another statement, released hours earlier, took on the political attacks he's facing, especially the case from James, being heard by Arthur Engoron, who wildly claimed before the trial started that he already had determined the Trump companies were guilty of fraud.

With the allegations that Trump inflated the values of his properties, Engoron claimed that Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was worth only about $18 million, triggering vast eye rolls in the real estate industry where experts have concluded it's worth probably 50 times that.

The case continues, despite the fact there are no complaints, lawsuits, enraged investors or anything like that in evidence.

Trump's "political" greeting:

"Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a 'Psycho,' Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a 'tiny' Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the 'Bench' & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY. Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

