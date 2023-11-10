Turning a mess into a message

When I first became a Christian, it was overwhelming to think that God would allow someone like me to come into a relationship with him. To me, that was enough for a lifetime.

But then I learned that God wanted to use me to serve him and that he had given me certain spiritual gifts. I thought, "There's no way that God could use someone like me. I'm the guy who was always getting into trouble in school. How could I ever amount to anything?"

I also learned that I should share my faith, and I thought I'd surely fail if I tried to do such a thing. But God was gracious to me, because the first time I engaged someone in an evangelistic conversation – a middle-aged woman – she gave her life to Christ.

Immediately, of course, I thought I was some kind of super preacher. But God had simply blessed me. If she had asked me one slightly difficult question, I would have collapsed like a house of cards. Thankfully, she did not.

But that day I got a taste of how God could use me, and I went out and shared my faith more often. Meanwhile, I had a recurring fear. I was afraid that one day God would call me to preach, and it was the last thing I wanted to do. The thought terrified me.

Yet God wants us to leave our comfort zones and allow him to use us. The Bible is clear in pointing out that Christians are called to glorify God with our lives and get the Gospel out.

The book of Romans tells us, "Just as our bodies have many parts and each part has a special function, so it is with Christ's body. We are many parts of one body, and we all belong to each other. In his grace, God has given us different gifts for doing certain things well" (12:4–6 NLT).

We need every part of our bodies working properly – and we especially become aware of this when something isn't working the way it's supposed to. For instance, when you sprain an ankle or develop an ear infection, that can be a major thing.

The same is true of the church. When one of us is affected, we're all affected. If one is hurting, we're all hurting. If one is lifted up, we're all lifted up in a sense. We all need to work together, because we need every part of the body working simultaneously.

In fact, I think it's a mark of spiritual maturity when we pray for God to use us, when we come to church with an attitude that says, "How can I use my gifts to serve others?"

On the other hand, a mark of spiritual immaturity is when we're irregular in our church attendance, and when we do come to church, we're thinking, "What can you do for me?" We all should recognize there is a place for us in the church.

Speaking through the prophet Ezekiel, God said, "I looked for someone who might rebuild the wall of righteousness that guards the land. I searched for someone to stand in the gap in the wall so I wouldn't have to destroy the land, but I found no one" (Ezekiel 22:30 NLT).

One day the 19th-century evangelist Dwight L. Moody was talking with a Christian friend, who said to him, "The world has yet to see what God will do with a man fully consecrated to him." That statement hit Moody hard. He wanted to be that man. And in many ways, Moody was that man for his generation.

We all have a pulpit to speak from. It may not be a literal pulpit, but it is whatever platform God has given to us – our sphere of influence. This includes our family, our neighbors and our friends. And we have more influence than we think we have.

Yet when God wants to use us to serve him, we often come up with excuses. That is what Moses did. He once was the Prince of Egypt, but then he became the fugitive from Egypt. He lost his home, his position, his people, his power and his reputation. But he did not lose God.

Moses spent 40 years in pharaoh's court finding out he was a somebody. Then he spent 40 years in the wilderness finding out he was a nobody. And he was about to find out what God could do with a somebody who realizes he's a nobody.

After all those years Moses probably thought, "I'm done. I have nothing left to say. I have ruined my life and my testimony, and that's it."

But God was about to turn his mess into a message.

Sometimes we go through things in life that don't make sense to us at the time. But we need to remember, as Chuck Smith once told me, that everything in life is preparation for something else.

What may seem like a coincidence to us may, in reality, be Providence.

God used something out of the ordinary to get Moses's attention: a burning bush. He called out to Moses and said, "Do not come any closer. … Take off your sandals, for you are standing on holy ground. I am the God of your father – the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob." (Exodus 3:5–6 NLT)

God went on to tell Moses that he had seen the suffering of his people in Egypt, he had heard their cries, and he was sending Moses to deliver them. Meanwhile, Moses began to make excuses as to why he wasn't the right person for the job.

Yet it seems that God always goes out of his way to choose the most unlikely candidates to do the most unlikely things.

Have you ever wondered whether God could use someone like you? As I've often said, God is not looking for ability; he's looking for availability. If you were to pray in sincerity, "Use me, Lord," God will hear you and will bring opportunities your way.

God can take your mess and turn it into a message.

