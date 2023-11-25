Major Western nation goes after military veteran for 'thought crime'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

A United Kingdom Army veteran who is facing criminal charges for silently praying outside an abortion facility has released a statement warning others that their basic freedoms are in danger.

Adam Smith-Connor received a fine in December of 2022 for allegedly violating a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Bournemouth. In a video of his interaction, he can be heard telling the police that he is standing there “praying for my son, who is deceased.” Though Smith-Connor’s actions were non-violent and non-confrontational, and he was simply praying to himself, he now faces criminal charges for this action.

TRENDING: Top evolutionists fail to rise to chemist's challenge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

According to Alliance Defending Freedom U.K., Smith-Connor paid for the abortion of his first son many years ago, before converting to Christianity. He now prays outside the abortion facility for his son and all the children and mothers affected by abortion. He purposely prays with his back to the facility, so as not to give any impression that he is trying to engage with the women entering or leaving.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is "1984" coming true? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (17 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In August, Smith-Connor was formally charged with breaking the “buffer zone” ordinance. He pled not guilty to the charges.

“You might think this is a story from Orwell’s 1984 – but in fact this is happening in England in 2023,” Adam Smith-Connor said in a statement released on November 9. “Thoughtcrimes’ shouldn’t be prosecuted in the UK.”

“Britain has a history of upholding human rights we can be proud of, and a respect for freedom that I fought to uphold when I served this country for twenty years in the army reserves, including in Afghanistan,” he went on. “I fought to defend our freedoms – but now my own freedom of thought is in jeopardy.”

“How can we send our troops out to potentially make the ultimate sacrifice when back home, police are arresting people for peacefully practicing their faith and offering charitable support to families in crisis?” he added. “This Sunday is Remembrance Sunday. We remember the war dead by upholding the freedoms for which they sacrificed themselves. Sadly, today, we are in danger of dismantling the values for which they died.”

Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal counsel for ADF UK, noted that Smith-Connor was targeted simply because he told the police officers that he was praying for his deceased son. “If Adam had been thinking about an issue other than abortion – for example, climate change – then there would be no issue raised here,” he said.

Smith-Connor’s next hearing was originally scheduled for November 16 but was postponed until January 18, 2024.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!