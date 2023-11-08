U.N. 'commissioner' claims Israel doesn't have right to self-defense

An official "commissioner" inside the United Nations is using semantics to claim that Israel has no right of self-defense against the home of the Hamas terrorists who butchered 1,400 innocent civilians during an invasion on Oct. 7.

It is Francesca Albanese, in the office for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights as a special rapporteur for Palestinians, who has argued semantics.

She claims "self-defense" has a "narrow meaning under Article 51 of the U.S. charter" and that it does not give the Jewish state the right to defend itself against the home of the Hamas terrorists who invaded and slaughtered 1,400 civilians.

A report at the Washington Free Beacon explains Albanese believes the definition requires the threat to come from "another state," and since she claims Hamas comes from an "occupied territory," Israel's defense of its own citizens is a crime.

TRENDING: Antifa punk tries to rally Muslims against a conservative: Backfires spectacularly when he brings up LGBT

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Under Art 51, use of force in #SelfDefense is permissible solely to repel an armed attack by another State," Albanese claimed. "Threats from armed groups from within occ. territory give state the RIGHT TO PROTECT ITSELF, but not to wage war against the state from which the armed group emanates."

ON ISRAEL's #SelfDefense 1/Under Int'l Law Israel's actions in Gaza cannot qualify as self-defense

(see thread 👇) I commend legal scholars as @ArdiImseis, who powerfully challenge "Israel's self-defense" narrative (watch video): https://t.co/QJF0YO8qcR — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) November 4, 2023

Is the United Nations infected with a demonic hatred of Jews? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (29 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She continued, on Israel's campaign to destroy the threat to its citizens, "The attacks are clearly indiscriminate, disproportionate and violate the principle of precaution. One cannot bomb hospitals hosting hundreds of patients and sheltering thousands of refugees. Sorry, we need to look for another solution, and not to bomb hospitals. Absolutely not. This is criminal."

Actually, while Hamas reported that an Israeli rocket had hit a Gaza hospital, killing "500," the truth is that it was a Hamas rocket gone askew that hit a hospital parking lot, leaving some property damage.

The Free Beacon reported, "The day after Hamas's Oct. 7 attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, Albanese said she was 'horrified by the narrative' that focused outrage on Hamas for the attack. She also condemned Israel's 'militarized settler colonial occupation' and violence against 'defenseless Palestinians.'"

Actually, the Hamas terrorists, reports confirm, carried drugs with them so they could reduce their own sensitivity and instructions for carrying out atrocities, such as beheading babies and burning whole families alive, which they did.

Other officials at the U.N., which has a long and radicalized history of attacking Israel more than any other group on earth, already had blasted Israel for its self-defense.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier adopted a political agenda in claiming that the Hamas terror attacks "did not happen in a vacuum."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!