U.S. Jewish man, 65, dead after pro-Palestine protester bashes his head with megaphone

The victim, identified as Paul Kessler, was fatally assaulted on Westlake Boulevard, Ventura County, last Sunday.

Mr. Kessler was involved in a heated altercation that broke out between him and a young pro-Palestine protester. The protester allegedly struck Mr. Kessler in the head with a megaphone, causing him to fall to the ground with a severe head injury.

Equally horrified and concerned bystanders recounted the bloody scene, a sight further complicated by a woman holding a “Free Palestine” sign providing aid to Mr. Kessler. Emergency services were rapidly deployed to the site, and Kessler was immediately rushed to a North Los Angeles hospital, as reported by Ynet News.

Despite best attempts by the medical professionals, Mr. Kessler died due to his injuries Monday, local news outlet The Acorn confirmed.

Rabbi Avraham Berkowitz, providing first-hand account details, verified that the 65-year-old Jewish victim was indeed Paul Kessler.

“Paul Kessler a 65 year old Jewish man, who was pro-Israel was beaten to death in Los Angeles by a pro-Palestinian activist with a megaphone. The victim was evacuated to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The LAPD has confirmed this,” Berkowitz wrote.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles responded to the harrowing incident with a heartfelt statement, expressing their devastation.

“We are shattered by the tragic death of elderly Jewish man, Paul Kessler, who was struck in the head by a pro-Palestinian protester in Westlake Village,” it read.

“Violence against our community members in the guise of protest is intolerable. We pledge to do everything in our power to prevent such horrific incidents. As we keep Kessler’s family in our thoughts, we also await more information from our law enforcement partners and draw attention to the growing antisemitic crime in Los Angeles.”

It is still not clear who is the suspect. According to journalist Christina Buttons, “There is a photo circulating of a masked individual that identifies him as the alleged attacker, but he is not. He is an agitator. The first photo is from last weekend. He was at the scene of the crime yesterday in a yellow vest.”

“Anti-Israel protesters resume chanting as Paul Kessler is taken away in an ambulance. “As a man is being taken away on an ambulance for being knocked unconscious… this is the kind of respect these Palestinian protesters are giving.” — source from the scene of the deadly attack,” Buttons wrote.

Anti-Israel protesters resume chanting as Paul Kessler is taken away in an ambulance.

“As a man is being taken away on an ambulance for being knocked unconscious… this is the kind of respect these Palestinian protesters are giving.” — source from the scene of the deadly attack. pic.twitter.com/BLBoOhXoO9 — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) November 7, 2023

“An anti-Israel protester appears to show concern for Paul Kessler by placing a sign she was carrying (which says she’s a pediatrician) under his bleeding head. However, minutes later, she can be seen and heard smiling and laughing in a video taken by a source at the scene,” she added.

An anti-Israel protester appears to show concern for Paul Kessler by placing a sign she was carrying (which says she’s a pediatrician) under his bleeding head. However, minutes later, she can be seen and heard smiling and laughing in a video taken by a source at the scene. pic.twitter.com/y0fjYOsBMD — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) November 7, 2023

This harrowing incident comes at a time when the Biden regime announced a plan to fight Islamophobia.

According to ADL, “anti-Jewish hate crimes increased by more than 37 percent, reaching highest number in almost three decades, and second-highest number on record.”

The Gateway Pundit has issued an update to their previously published post. The revision comes after it was brought to light that the image initially shown did not depict the attacker involved in the incident.

