U.S. Navy takes swift action after Israeli-owned tanker seized by suspected armed pirates

Comes amid other maritime attacks in recent days linked to Israel-Hamas conflict

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2023 at 8:58pm
(Courtesy Zodiac Maritime)

(Courtesy Zodiac Maritime)

(FOX NEWS) -- A U.S. Navy vessel responded to a distress call Sunday from an Israeli-linked tanker off the coast of Yemen on Sunday.

U.S. Navy personnel from the USS Mason, a Mayport-based Arleigh Burke class destroyer assigned to the Eastern Mediterranean, responded to the distress call from the Liberian-flagged Central Park, carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid in the Gulf of Aden.

The vessel is managed by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based international ship management company owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group.

WND News Services
