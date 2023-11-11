U.S. sent Palestinians $1 billion under Biden administration

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]

By Adam Andrzejewski

Real Clear Investigations

The administration of President Joe Biden has sent more than $1 billion in aid to Palestinians, and proposes sending another $260 million in its FY2024 budget request yet to be approved by Congress, OpenTheBooks.com auditors found.

The U.S. government gave $318.4 million in 2021, $363.9 million in 2022, and $371 million in 2023, a reversal from former President Donald Trump’s August 2018 freeze.

TRENDING: The populist Right is leading the GOP into irrelevancy

While humanitarian funding is the finest tradition of American generosity, much of its use is now widely understood to have encouraged the culture of Jew hate promoted by Hamas, Palestine Liberation Organization, and the Palestinian Authority.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged it’s possible the Palestinians could use U.S. aid to restock Hamas’ arsenal of hate.

“We’re going to be working in partnership with the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority to kind of channel aid there in a manner that does its best to go to the people of Gaza,” he said during a press briefing in May 2021. “I’m also sure that the government of Egypt will have some role in that. As we’ve seen in life, as we all know in life, there are no guarantees, but we’re going to do everything that we can to ensure that this assistance reaches the people who need it the most.”

Should the U.S. send money to Palestinians? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

Recently, after Hamas’ unexpected and bloody attack on Israel, Biden announced $100 million in humanitarian aid being sent to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as the Department of Treasury announced sanctions on the cryptocurrency exchange that aided Hamas, The Washington Post reported.

Biden also said an “unprecedented” aid package was being readied for Israel - $14.3 billion out of a $105 billion package that Congress must vote on to fund Israel, Ukraine, the southern border and more.

In January 2018, the U.S. released $65 million to the UN for Palestinians.

Then-President Trump, sitting next to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he was hopeful for peace in the Middle East and noted that Palestinian support from the U.S. should end.

“That money is on the table,” he said before cutting the aid to zero later that year. “That money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace. Because I can tell you that Israel does want to make peace, and they’re going have to want peace, too, or we’re going to have nothing to do with them any longer.”

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RealClearInvestigations and made available via RealClearWire.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!