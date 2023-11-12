U.S. taxpayers billed millions for child mutilations, report says

A new report from a legal team that has been involved in some of the biggest religious rights cases in recent years reveals that U.S. taxpayers have been billed millions and millions of dollars for child mutilations.

Liberty Counsel, led by Mat Staver, said it's because many states are paying for child "gender surgeries" with tax money.

The new report explains, "As the 'gender surgery industry' in the United States is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2030, many states are giving the industry tens of millions in taxpayer dollars to reimburse hospitals for harmful puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and mutilating surgeries administered on children."

The report cited an assessment by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles who looked at state Medicaid practices and found that at least 25 states allow taxes to be used for those mutilating surgeries.



TRENDING: A flipping plan that's a bit too risky

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

They are purported to change a little boy into a little girl, or vice versa. But following the science that's impossible since being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

The report said, "As of November 2023, at least 26 states allow their Medicaid insurance programs for low-income families to cover medically mutilating procedures on minors."

Staver said, "Taxpayers should not be paying to irreversibly mutilate children. Allowing taxpayer-funded insurance programs to reimburse hospitals for harming children is a violation of the public good. Every state should end these reimbursements. More states need to pass laws to keep children safe from this irreparable harm."

Should any U.S. taxpayer dollars be spent on transgender surgery for minors? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (19 Votes)

Transgenderism is one of a handful of main priorities that Joe Biden has established for his presidency, another being abortion.

The report cited the state of Pennsylvania, where "more than $20 million from the state’s Medicaid program has been used to reimburse children’s hospitals for these often-irreversible procedures since 2015."

That specific spending there has grown from $60,000 in 2015 to more than $5 million a year now.

"In Massachusetts, taxpayers have paid $7.6 million for child gender surgeries since 2012, including $1.4 million to the nation’s first pediatric 'transgender health program' at Boston Children’s Hospital. A public records request confirmed the state’s public insurance program reimbursed the hospital which, according to the National Institutes of Health, performed 204 mutilating surgeries on minors as young as 15 years old between 2017 and 2020," Liberty Counsel reported.

The report noted an assessment by Vanderbilt University School of Medicine researchers who looked at 1,130 surgeries removing breasts from girls and implanting breasts in boys and found taxpayers were billed $5.5 million for those done under Medicare and Medicaid programs.

"In August 2023, the media outlet Reuters in partnership with the health technology company Komodo Health, Inc. commissioned a study that examined insurance claims from more than 48,000 gender procedures between 2016-2019. The study involved all age groups from 12-70 and noted that 25.3 percent of those surgeries (12,127) used state-funded insurance to pay for them."

Liberty Counsel said the "gender" surgery industry already has been valued at $1.9 billion, and insiders have openly described it as a huge "money maker."

But the fact is experts have confirmed that most children experiencing gender dysphoria grow out of it by adulthood, meaning those "experimental and irreversible" treatments are useless.

In response to the surging industry demands, as least 12 states have adopted laws or policies preventing tax money from being used for those damaging surgeries.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!