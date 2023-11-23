A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. warship downs several attack drones in Red Sea as hijacked vessel standoff continues

No damage to ship or casualties among the crew

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 5:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – On Thursday morning the USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, intercepted more attack drones fired from Yemen while patrolling waters in the Red Sea.

"On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM announced on X.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The drones were shot down while the U.S. warship was on patrol in the Red Sea," the statement continued, noting that there was no damage to the ship or casualties among the crew.

TRENDING: Why I have been so quiet about Israel for too long

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







U.S. warship downs several attack drones in Red Sea as hijacked vessel standoff continues
Fiery chaos erupts on streets of major city
ICE agent warns that 'terror groups like Hamas' are already in U.S. thanks to open border
A look back at Leo Ryan's heroism at Jonestown
Blue state's largest pot distributor collapses amid $17 million in unpaid taxes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×