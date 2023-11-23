U.S. warship downs several attack drones in Red Sea as hijacked vessel standoff continues

(ZEROHEDGE) – On Thursday morning the USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, intercepted more attack drones fired from Yemen while patrolling waters in the Red Sea.

"On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM announced on X.

"The drones were shot down while the U.S. warship was on patrol in the Red Sea," the statement continued, noting that there was no damage to the ship or casualties among the crew.

