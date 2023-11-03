University gives up in battle to censor Christian church elder's speech

A fight between a Laramie, Wyoming, Christian church elder and the University of Wyoming has come to an end, with school officials giving up their demand to censor the church elder's speech.

Besides being barred from that censorship, school officials also have agreed top pay $35,000 lawyers' fees for Todd Schmidt, who had been targeted by the school.

According to a report at Cowboy State Daily, the war began when school officials banned Schmidt from the Wyoming Union facility on campus for posting a sign calling out a transgender student by name.

Schmidt told the publication, "We were thrilled with the decision and we thank God for the victory. It’s a win for all, because everyone’s speech is protected by the First Amendment and UW can’t discriminate against speech it doesn’t like."

TRENDING: Antisemitism is enshrined in Muslim doctrine

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The case ended with the settlement, signed by U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal, between Schmidt and the school's president, Ed Seidel, and student dean, Ryan O'Neil.

The fight broke out in December 2022 when Schmidt, an elder for a Christian church in Laramie, "displayed a sign from his reserved table at the UW Student Union that read, 'God created male and female and (transgender student) Artemis Langford is a male,'" the Cowboy State Daily report said.

School officials ordered Schmidt to cover Langford's name, and than banned him.

Was this Christian church elder's speech being censored? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Freudenthal earlier had ruled Schmidt’s speech wasn’t harassment, but "part of an earnest debate about gender identity, a matter of public importance," and said Schmidt likely would win the case with his First Amendment arguments.

Schmidt said he's been evangelizing on campus for 18 years, and always has experienced some opposition, such as the recent episode where a girl brushed booklets off his table and flipped over some books.

The dispute with the school followed a complaint from Langford, a man who created a scandal at the school in the conservative state by insisting on joining a UW sorority, about Schmidt to police, the report said.

That happened after Schmidt and Langford encountered each other outside the student union and exchanged friendly words.

Schmidt told the publication, "I said, 'Listen, I’m not your enemy. I'd like to be your friend.' He said, 'I don't consider you my enemy.'"

They then exchanged comments on the Bible. But Langford then called police on Schmidt, launching the school's fight.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!