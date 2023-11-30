A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University: Using trans person's birth name is 'violent act'

Can 'trigger a trauma response'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2023 at 3:17pm
(Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A professor who calls a person by their birth name and not their new chosen name commits a “violent act,” according to an LGBT training offered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The “LGBTQ 101+” training is one of three sexual harassment modules offered to faculty, staff, and graduate students at the private university in Cambridge. The Daily Wire obtained and reviewed the full training module.

Calling someone by their birth name, “brings all of their negative life experience with that name to the surface … it is considered a violent act.”

Read the full story ›

