University: Using trans person's birth name is 'violent act'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A professor who calls a person by their birth name and not their new chosen name commits a “violent act,” according to an LGBT training offered by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The “LGBTQ 101+” training is one of three sexual harassment modules offered to faculty, staff, and graduate students at the private university in Cambridge. The Daily Wire obtained and reviewed the full training module.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Calling someone by their birth name, “brings all of their negative life experience with that name to the surface … it is considered a violent act.”

TRENDING: Couple's dog survives mysterious illness sweeping U.S., they say stranger's suggestion online saved him

Read the full story ›