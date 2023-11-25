A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.HOMELAND INSECURITY
U.S. nuclear laboratory breached by purported 'gay furry hackers'

Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal By Richard Moorhead, The Western Journal
Published November 24, 2023 at 9:36pm
One of the nation's nuclear research facilities has been compromised by an online extremist group.

The Idaho National Laboratory confirmed Wednesday that data relating to its human resources division had been hacked, according to Engadget.

"On Monday, Nov. 20, Idaho National Laboratory determined that it was the target of a cybersecurity data breach in a federally approved vendor system outside the lab that supports INL cloud Human Resources services," a spokesman said in a statement.

"INL has taken immediate action to protect employee data."

SiegedSec -- a group whose members bill themselves as "gay furry hackers" -- took responsibility for the act in a statement.

The group framed demands to the facility with reference to juvenile internet rhetoric.

Earlier this year, the same group targeted states banning the mutilation of children, including Texas. "Texas happens to be one of the largest states banning gender affirming care, and for that, we have made Texas our target," it said, according to Insider.

SiegedSec recently breached NATO computer systems and leaked information, according to Cyberscoop.

It has also targeted Israeli private companies.

A spokeswoman for the Idaho facility said federal authorities were investigating the breach, according to East Idaho News.

“INL has been in touch with federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency to investigate the extent of data impacted in this incident," Lori McNamara said.

Data stolen in the breach included personally identifiable information of thousands of laboratory employees.

Should the U.S. focus more on cybersecurity?

There's no indication that sensitive nuclear information was stolen by the hackers.

The Idaho National Laboratory is one of the biggest employers in the state, taking credit for employing 5,022 people in 2020. The Department of Energy facility is managed by the Battelle Energy Alliance.

The site is designed for the production of nuclear energy rather than the development of nuclear weapons.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

