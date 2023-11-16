A Venn diagram for Kamala on her job performance

Kamala treats her cackling joy over "Venn diagrams" as the punchline of a joke. Unfortunately, nations across the globe consider her the joke.

Just what is a Venn diagram? "A Venn diagram is an illustration that uses circles to show the relationships among … groups of things." While mathematics can speak to overlaying populations and give answers statistical significance, Kamala uses Venn diagrams for social issues, like "climate, public health and education," "voting rights, women's rights and gay rights," and "attacks, whose against and similarities." Kamala's Venn diagrams serve merely to highlight talking points she writes in the overlapping regions, making them appear mathematical answers.

Let's create a Venn diagram concerning Kamala's presidential electability crossed with her vice-presidential accomplishments.

Kamala's first "accomplishment" is "border czar." Appointed "border czar" in March of 2021, by June of 2021, Kamala had not yet visited the border. NBC interviewed the veep June 8, 2021, asking why she had not visited the border. Kamala responded, "I haven't been to Europe." With this strange comment, the article noted, "she diverted the conversation."

Finally, on June 25, 2021, Kamala visited the border at El Paso, Texas, 800 miles from where the major action is occurring. A writer at The Daily Beast stated, "What Harris seemed to understand intuitively was that no good could come from an awkward photo-op of the Vice President of the United States standing, with a clueless expression on her face, in front of storage containers holding dozens of refugee kids."

To further understand the U.S. border problem, Kamala traveled to Paris in November 2021 where she displayed her multilingual expertise by talking in English with a French accent. With all of Kamala's "border work," the Washington Examiner stated, since Biden's inauguration, over 10 million illegal border crossers entered the U.S. "This is greater than the individual populations of 41 states." Now Democrats are circulating a "plan to 'open the floodgates to the Palestinians.'" This will remove all doubt as to whether we have allowed terrorist to enter the country. One American grading Kamala on her performance as "border czar" stated, "Typically, the grading system goes from A through F. I give her a Z."

Our second Venn diagram circle concerns electric buses. Kamala says, "Who doesn't love a yellow school bus?" She promoted EV buses for school use, but that is not all. Australia's Sky News clip shows her stating, "No exhaust. No diesel smell. The bus has wifi and even USB ports next to every seat. I mean, come on, imagine, you could charge your phone on the way home from work. That's good stuff."

Kamala clearly revealed she envisions all Americans getting on the EV bus to be transported to factories, and then home again to apartments to have our bowl of rice, just like China. She is quoted as saying, "Workers are building electric buses so people can get to where they need to go." No longer having private vehicles, we will all ride the EV buses we all "love."

Harris promoted Proterra, an electric-bus manufacturer that filed bankruptcy in August of 2023 after receiving hordes of government money. Apparently, EV buses have a slight problem. In Connecticut an EV bus blew up and caught fire. An article stated, "According to fire officials, 'lithium-ion battery fires are difficult to extinguish due to the thermal chemical process that produces greater heat and continually reignites.' With this type of fire, officials said they have to let it burn because it can't be extinguished." CTtransit removed the state's 12 electric buses from service and replaced them with diesel buses after the buses were only in service for six months. They cost $1 million dollars each. Officials were planning to replace 800 city buses with EV buses in addition to all school buses.

One problem is the plastic chassis of the EV buses leads to cracking. Billions of taxpayer dollars have been poured into this company, but "we don't know where the money went. … We do know that they had access at least to $8 billion."

The buses also caught fire in California. In Philadelphia they broke down; in Alaska the batteries froze; and in Minnesota they stalled on hills.

Lots of Democrat investors made money on Proterra when it went public, like Al Gore, George Soros and Biden's energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, but they all sold out. The stock shares are now worth 17 cents. This is exactly like Obama's Solyndra scheme. I wonder where Kamala could have learned it. How is it Democrats always have more money than Republicans in election cycles? Hmm…

Speaking of Kamala, former President Trump said it best during an interview with Tucker Carlson (at the 12:15 mark). Trump stated, "She speaks in rhyme. It's weird. … Well, the way she talks. The bus will go from here and then the bus will go there, because that's what buses do and … It's weird. The whole thing is weird."

Our third Venn diagram circle concerns Kamala's new position as Islamophobia czar. Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, stated, "The Jewish community is uniquely targeted by pretty much every terrorist population across the spectrum, and when you look at a group that makes up 2.4% of the American population, roughly, it should be jarring to everyone that that same population accounts for something like 60% of all the religious-based hate crimes." After the brutal attack by Hamas on Israel, and the insane protests in U.S. cities by those who support terrorism, do we need Kamala to be the Islamophobia czar?

Ronald Regan said, "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.'" Well, there are five words that are more terrifying. When asked if she was ready to serve as president, Kamala said, "Yes, I am, if necessary."

Let's see, our Venn diagram intersects in the middle where "failure as border czar," "failure as EV-bus promoter" and "failure as Islamophobia czar" all intersect with "presidential electability." The intersection says, "Not a snowballs chance in …" I wonder what that means?

