VIDEO: Hamas now slaughtering Gazans if they try to evacuate!

The atrocities inflicted on Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists, the beheading of babies, the burning of whole families alive, left the civilized world stunned after that invasion and attack Oct. 7.

It gets worse.

There's now video documenting the deaths of many civilians from Gaza who apparently were heeding warnings from Israel and were trying to evacuate from areas where Hamas' military operations are based, near several hospitals.

The video is from a podcast by Amir Tsarfati, a respected Israeli commentator and former IDF officer who converted to Christianity.

The video, with the images of the slain appearing starting at about the 5:00 mark:

Tsarfat explains that the Gaza Strip now is under attack by Israel which is trying to eliminate the threat from the terrorists of Hamas, who are headquartered there. The IDF effectively split the region in two by moving in from the east and traversing the corridor.

People in the resulting northern portion of the Strip were urged by Israel to evacuate, as Hamas' military bases are located there.

Many did.

But Hamas, Tsarfati explained, is "using their own people as human shields. If they move, then they shoot to kill."

He said the video was provided of "one of the roads" that evacuees were trying to use.

"Take a look at what happened to those who tried to leave northern Gaza down south, and Hamas saw them," he said.

The video shows bodies strewn along a road.

WND previously had documented reports that Hamas was killing its own citizens if they tried to leave areas where they served as human shields.

That report noted Hamas was preventing people from evacuating.

The Jewish News Syndicate explained it got from the IDF audio evidence that Hamas "is forcibly preventing Palestinians from heeding Israeli orders to evacuate to the south of the Gaza Strip.

LISTEN to an IDF officer in Unit 504 encourage a resident of Gaza to evacuate southward for their safety. Hamas continues to use the civilians of Gaza as human shields, not allowing them to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/KTu108FQPg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

The report explained the recording from the IDF "features an officer in IDF Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 and a Gazan civilian speaking about the latter’s attempt to temporarily relocate from the northern part of the Strip."

Israel has stated its intention of destroying the Hamas terrorist organization, which has its assets located throughout Gaza, including in residential neighborhoods and adjacent to hospitals.

The report explains, "In the call, the IDF officer tells Muhammad that to 'ensure your personal safety, I’m asking you to urgently go towards Khan Younis' in the south."

The Gazan says, "All roads are blocked."

"When asked if Hamas is blocking the roads, he answers in the affirmative, saying that Hamas was preventing passage south through Salah al-Din Road, the main north-south highway running through the Gaza Strip," the report says.

And, the Gazan adds, "They are shooting at people."

