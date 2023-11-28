Violence against Christians, 'social hostility' rockets huge amount in a year

Hate against Christians is exploding across Europe, up by 44% in a single year, according to a new report.

The documentation comes from the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe, and was cited in a report at the Washington Stand.

Up were acts of "social hostility," "violent attacks," as well as vandalism and desecration at churches, the report said.

The Observatory listed 748 anti-Christian hate crimes, led by 38 "violent physical attacks" including three murders, the report said.

"Arson attacks were also more common than in years past, and churches were targeted for firebombings and vandalism, especially in France and Germany. In fact, arson attacks nearly doubled over the course of one year, rising from 60 attacks in 2021 to 106 in 2022," the Stand reported.

"There had been a surge of clear extremism-motivated attacks," the Observatory said, with the majority of the offenses committed by far-left extremists, such as those with satanic, Islamist, feminist or LGBT ideologies.

Hermann Kelly, the head of the Irish Freedom Party, told the Stand, "The increase in the number of anti-Christian hate crimes is truly shocking in a supposedly Christian continent. The presence of many millions of the Islamic faith, which preaches hatred, domination, and annihilation of all non-Muslims, has no doubt added greatly to the rise in anti-Christian violence.

"A second spike in the anti-Christian pincer movement is that of aggressive and militant secularism of the far Left. Incredibly, they find common allies and goals in the silencing of Christian public presence and influence in European society," he told the Stand.

Also surging has been a movement to suppress religious liberty and specifically criminalize Christian practices. In multiple venues, the simple act of professing Christian beliefs is close to becoming illegal, as it's being characterized as "hate" speech against the LGBT community.

Ireland's "hate speech" bill is being promoted by the government, and would force anyone accused of "hate speech" to prove they did not intend to "spread hate."

The scheme "could potentially outlaw Christian teachings on such subjects as LGBT ideology," the Stand report warned.

It also would let police get warrants to investigate suspected "hate speech" without presenting any evidence to a court, the report said.

In Spain, two Catholic bishops have been prosecuted for stating the church's beliefs regrading marriage and sexuality and multiple "street preachers" have been arrested in the United Kingdom for being the source of "distress" for those who are intolerant of Christian beliefs.

Of course, Finish lawmaker Päivi Räsänen has been prosecuted several times – and acquitted each time – for quoting the Bible.

"Hate speech" ideologies also are active in academia, and governments are aggressive about installing "buffer zones" to cancel Christian beliefs in communities where the abortion industry is making money.

For example, "pro-life activist Isabel Vaughan-Spruce was arrested" over her silent prayer outside an abortion facility in England, the Stand reported.

She simply stood silently. When she was acquitted of the charges, police arrested her again for the same act.

The Stand noted Arielle Del Turco, of the Center for Religious Liberty at Family Research Council, explained, "We are looking at plummeting cultural support for the rights of Christians in the West and a rise of intolerance against the Christian faith, particularly when that faith is proclaimed boldly in the public square."

