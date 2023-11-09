A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Bruce Willis' daughter gives update on 'aggressive' dementia

'I see love when I'm with him'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:49pm
Bruce Willis and his daughter (Twitter)

(FOX NEWS) -- Bruce Willis' daughter gave an update on the "Die Hard" actor's health amid his dementia battle.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," Tallulah said during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special," she added.

