WATCH: Bruce Willis' daughter gives update on 'aggressive' dementia

(FOX NEWS) -- Bruce Willis' daughter gave an update on the "Die Hard" actor's health amid his dementia battle.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," Tallulah said during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Tallulah Willis (@buuski) shares why her family has decided to be so open about her father Bruce Willis' disease. pic.twitter.com/mNqgPEhGAu — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 8, 2023

"I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me, which is really special," she added.

