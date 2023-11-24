A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Dolly Parton steals halftime show in Dallas Cowboys cheerleading outfit

'Now that is impressive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2023 at 6:23pm
Dolly Parton dresses as a Dalls Cowboys cheerleaders during the halftime show of the Dallas vs. Washington NFL ootball game on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Dolly Parton dresses as a Dalls Cowboys cheerleaders during the halftime show of the Dallas vs. Washington NFL ootball game on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023. (Video screenshot)

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

Dolly Parton on Thursday evening dazzled millions of viewers during the Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Thanksgiving halftime show.

The 77-year-old American icon wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit as she performed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The crowd went wild as she sang “Jolene” and “9 to 5.”

WATCH:

Are you OK with 77-year-old Dolly Parton dressing like a 20-year-old Dallas Cowboy cheerleader?

Dolly Parton was a fan favorite.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







