WATCH: Dramatic video of ship's hijacking in Red Sea

Dramatic video of a Japanese cargo ship's hijacking in the Red Sea on Sunday has been released, revealing stunning details of the takeover of the Bahamian-flagged "Galaxy Leader."

The footage was released by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have promised to target Israeli ships because of its current war against Hamas.

The video shows a helicopter landing atop the ship before several armed individuals rappel down to the deck and overtake the crew.

Yemen’s Houthis released a video of rerebels hijack a cargo ship in the Red Sea over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/otNfPpAUuM — STN (@ScytaleNews) November 20, 2023

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: See How Yemen Houthis Hijack Cargo Ship Which They Thought Was An Israeli Vessel (which wasn't) pic.twitter.com/B5WjIZ5EJk — Yeshiva World News (@YWN) November 20, 2023

While the rebels insist the vessel belongs to Israel, Jerusalem has denied the allegation, going so far as saying no Israel citizen is aboard.

The Israel Defense Forces issued a statement: "The hijacking of the cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very serious event on a global level. This is a ship that left Turkey on its way to India with an international civilian crew, without Israelis. This is not an Israeli ship."

The attack comes just days after the Houthis posted an illustration with captions in English, Hebrew and Arabic stating, "We will sink your ships." The Nov. 14 image included an Israeli commercial ship ablaze in flames.

According to Agency France-Presse, the ship was rerouted to the Yemeni port of Salif port in Hodeida province, quoting maritime security company Ambrey and a Yemeni maritime source.

The seizure "is only the beginning," Huthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said Sunday in a statement posted on X, vowing additional attacks at sea until Israel stops its Gaza campaign.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the International Maritime Security Construct, or IMSC, issued a warning for vessels traveling through the vital Bab al Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea.

"The approaches to the Bab al Mandeb continue to be an area of concern," the IMSC advised.

"When choosing routes, orient toward creating maximum feasible distance from Yemeni waters," the IMSC continued [the emphasis is in the original IMSC advisory]. "Recommend transiting at night when possible. This will reduce the likelihood of visual identification by malign actors."

The other day, the Houthis issued a threat to attack commercial shipping. @Brad_L_Bowman highlights the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) and Coalition Task Force Sentinel's statement noting the threat in the Bab al Mandab (the strait between Yemen and Somalia) and… https://t.co/v8gPmAEExQ — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) November 16, 2023

The Houthis, backed by Iran, have been vocal about targeting Israeli ships, calling them "legitimate targets."

"Israeli ships are legitimate targets for us anywhere ... and we will not hesitate to take action," Major General Ali Al-Moshki, a Houthi military official, told the group's Al-Massirah TV station, reported AFP.

Israel has criticized the hijack and verbally blasted Iran.

"Israel strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international vessel," read a message on X from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"This is another act of Iranian terrorism and constitutes a leap forward in Iran's aggression against the citizens of the free world, with international consequences regarding the security of the global shipping lanes."

Iran has dismissed the claims.

