WATCH: Hamas video shows terror operatives storming Gaza's Rantisi Hospital

Describes trio as 'martyrdom fighters,' possibly indicating they had suicide vests

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2023 at 4:53pm
A screenshot from a Hamas video published Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, shows terrorists storming Gaza's Rantisi Hospital. (Video screenshot)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A video published by Hamas shows three armed terror operatives running into Gaza City’s Rantisi Hospital after apparently spotting Israeli forces there.

Hamas describes the trio as “martyrdom fighters,” possibly indicating they had suicide vests.

The video shows two blasts, the first apparently following an RPG fired by Hamas at the hospital building, while the origin of the second is unclear.

