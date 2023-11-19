WATCH: Hamas video shows terror operatives storming Gaza's Rantisi Hospital

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A video published by Hamas shows three armed terror operatives running into Gaza City’s Rantisi Hospital after apparently spotting Israeli forces there.
Hamas describes the trio as “martyrdom fighters,” possibly indicating they had suicide vests.
Advertisement - story continues below
התיעוד מאל-ג'זירה של פעילי חמאס שועטים לתוך בית החולים א-רנתיסי בצפון עזה https://t.co/6IPbj9jfdH pic.twitter.com/KxLCFhU31L
— roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) November 19, 2023
TRENDING: The 1st steps to fixing destructive academia
The video shows two blasts, the first apparently following an RPG fired by Hamas at the hospital building, while the origin of the second is unclear.