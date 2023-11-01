WATCH: Kids across U.S. dress up as 'bumbling' Biden for Halloween

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

As the season of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls descends upon us, it’s common to see children don costumes representing their heroes and pop culture icons. However, this Halloween saw an unexpected trend: children dressing up as creepy Joe Biden.

Several videos of kids dressed up as Joe Biden with latex masks have gone viral online, amassing millions of views. These are not straightforward portrayals meant to honor the alleged President. Far from it. The children’s enactments depict Joe Biden in a less than flattering light, highlighting his well-publicized gaffes and moments of weakness.

In one such viral video which garnered 4.4 million views on TikTok, a child dressed as Biden walks alongside others dressed as Secret Service agents. Suddenly, the child portraying Biden trips and falls.

WATCH:

These kids nailed it! Joe Biden and his Secret Service trick or treating yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DwNIcazLzs — Uncensored USA (@CarlosSimancas) November 1, 2023

Another video shows the same child dressed as Biden wandering around aimlessly, appearing to be lost while the ‘Secret Service agents’ are having a hard time assisting the confused Biden. Biden then tried to smell the lady recording the video.

WATCH:

Kids dress up as President Biden & Secret Service for Halloween pic.twitter.com/zxu205QYeV — Best Videos (@10SECVIDEOS) November 1, 2023

Yet another video parodies Biden’s real-life tumble on the stairs leading up to Air Force One, with the teen taking a comedic spill while attempting to climb a staircase.

WATCH:

I had no idea @POTUS was in the St. Louis area until he showed up at my door tonight asking for candy! pic.twitter.com/DsBg0yU7rt — Kim St. Onge (@StOnge_Kim) November 1, 2023

Also, Joe and Hunter Biden were spotted last night at Mar-a-lago.

WATCH:

JOE AND HUNTER BIDEN WAS SPOTTED AT TRUMP’S HALLOWEEN PARTY LAST NIGHT pic.twitter.com/3umBYPzSwp — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 1, 2023

On Monday, Joe and Jill hosted local public school children and military-connected kids for a Halloween party at the South Portico of the White House.

Dr. Jill told the children she was dressed as her cat, Willow (she looked more like a rat).

Biden was overly excited as he handed out candy to the children. He couldn’t help himself. He had to sniff a baby.

WATCH: Pres. Biden hands out candy during Halloween event at the White House pic.twitter.com/yz6Xi0AbX2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

