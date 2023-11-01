A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Kids across U.S. dress up as 'bumbling' Biden for Halloween

'Suddenly, the child portraying Joe trips and falls'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2023 at 2:44pm
Children dress as a disoriented Joe Biden or Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Video screenshots)

Children dress as a disoriented Joe Biden for Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Video screenshots)

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

As the season of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls descends upon us, it’s common to see children don costumes representing their heroes and pop culture icons. However, this Halloween saw an unexpected trend: children dressing up as creepy Joe Biden.

Several videos of kids dressed up as Joe Biden with latex masks have gone viral online, amassing millions of views. These are not straightforward portrayals meant to honor the alleged President. Far from it. The children’s enactments depict Joe Biden in a less than flattering light, highlighting his well-publicized gaffes and moments of weakness.

In one such viral video which garnered 4.4 million views on TikTok, a child dressed as Biden walks alongside others dressed as Secret Service agents. Suddenly, the child portraying Biden trips and falls.

WATCH:

Another video shows the same child dressed as Biden wandering around aimlessly, appearing to be lost while the ‘Secret Service agents’ are having a hard time assisting the confused Biden. Biden then tried to smell the lady recording the video.

WATCH:

Yet another video parodies Biden’s real-life tumble on the stairs leading up to Air Force One, with the teen taking a comedic spill while attempting to climb a staircase.

WATCH:

Also, Joe and Hunter Biden were spotted last night at Mar-a-lago.

WATCH:

On Monday, Joe and Jill hosted local public school children and military-connected kids for a Halloween party at the South Portico of the White House.

Dr. Jill told the children she was dressed as her cat, Willow (she looked more like a rat).

Biden was overly excited as he handed out candy to the children. He couldn’t help himself. He had to sniff a baby.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

