WATCH: Lawmaker explodes with 'bizarre' anti-Israel tirade

The horrific atrocities inflicted on Israeli civilians by terrorists in Hamas just weeks ago has prompted mass demonstrations in support of the terrorism, calls for more terrorism from leftist college students, and Israel's defense plan that includes tracking down and wiping out those who beheaded babies and burned whole families alive.

It's also triggered one leftist Democrat in Colorado, a state lawmaker, to yell and rant for the entirety of the time allotted for discussion on a plan to help children.

It is a report at Complete Colorado that outlines how Rep. Elisabeth Epps, a Denver Democrat, yelled at her colleagues, claiming Israel was involved in "ethnic cleansing," and delivered a "bizarre, anti-Semitic political speech."

The discussion was supposed to be over the state's Electronic Benefit Transfer cards that are intended to help school children.

The move killed any opportunity for Republicans to comment on the plan in the Democrat-majority body.

Epps rant included, "It is deeply offensive that when we can make a decision that much of the world has made to not further fund and underwrite the ethnic cleansing that is happening on our watch … that we are not doing so. That further exacerbates the demonstrable objective harm being done to the children in the occupied territories."

Her failed scheme would have banned EBT purchases of food "that originate in occupied territories."

The report explained she considers those locations to include the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, from which the Hamas terrorists came to kill 1,400 Israeli civilians, and to which they returned after committing those atrocities.

She cited "dates and hummus."

The Complete Colorado report explained, "Boycotts of Medjoul dates, which can only be grown in the West Bank and are the traditional dates used by Muslims to break their Ramadan fasts, and Sabra hummus, which is a product of the Strauss Group — an Israel-based food company have been ongoing across the country by pro-Hamas supporters for years."

Epps boasted of being taken to "Palestinian liberation marches" by her mother, and likened herself to the late Shirley Chisholm, "who was the first black woman to be elected to Congress in 1968," the report said.

The report explained Epps was seen "very disturbed, yelling at others and at the ceiling," during her time to speak.

She claimed, "We all want kids to eat," but she claimed without her ban in the law, Colorado legislators are "underwriting the active annihilation and starvation of other folks' children."

Her fellow lawmakers, she claimed, are "woefully, culturally incompetent."

She used the entire time allotment, depriving other lawmakers of any opportunity to comment, even to agree with her.

The waste of time was formalized almost immediately, as House officials ruled her amendment title did not fit the bill, and there wouldn't even be a vote.

