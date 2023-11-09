WATCH LIVE: Republicans square off in 3rd presidential debate

MIAMI – The third Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle is taking place tonight in Miami, Florida, with five candidates appearing on stage.

As WND reported, former President Donald Trump is skipping the third debate, as he did the first two matchups, and is instead conducting a rally in the Sunshine State at the same time.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott all met the RNC's debate requirements and are taking the stage.

This latest debate is in partnership with the Republican Jewish Coalition, and will take place from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and airs from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on TV, as well as streaming and digital platforms of NBC News.

It's also livestreamed here by the online site Rumble.

Lester Holt and Kristen Welker of NBC News along with talk-show host Hugh Hewitt of "The Hugh Hewitt Show" are moderating the event.

"We are looking forward to our third debate in Miami, a welcome opportunity for our candidates to showcase our winning conservative agenda to the American people," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. "We are especially honored to be the first political party to partner with a Jewish organization for a debate in our partnership with the Republican Jewish Coalition, and our candidates will reaffirm the Republican Party's unwavering support of Israel and the Jewish community on the stage Wednesday night."

