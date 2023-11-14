WATCH: 'One of worst' in U.S. history: Johnson unloads on Biden's DHS boss

The U.S. House narrowly held off this week impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, Joe Biden's Homeland Security secretary, who's been responsible for the atrocious security failures at the southern border and the admission of millions of illegal aliens into the U.S.

His moves are expected to cost American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars.

And House Speaker Mike Johnson pulled no punches in describing his failings.

He called Mayorkas out for having probably committed impeachable offenses and being "one of the worst cabinet secretaries, objectively speaking on the evidence, in the history of the country."

TRENDING: 'Horrific': White student kicked to death by 15 thugs at school

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Washington Examiner noted the vote to impeach him failed by only eight Republican votes, and Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called them out.

To Reps. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, Tom McClintock of California, John Duarte of California, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Darrell Issa of California, Cliff Bentz of Oregon, Ken Buck of Colorado and Michael Turner of Ohio, she explained their "excuses" were "pathetic."

Are the 8 Republicans who opposed Mayorkas' impeachment actually Republicans in Name Only? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Greene posted on social media, "To the 8 Republicans who voted with Dems to kill the impeachment of Mayorkas: How many more Americans have to die while you claim impeachment has to be done the 'right way?' My articles have been rotting in committee and now go back on the shelf. Your excuses are pathetic!"

The articles alleged that Mayorkas violated federal law by creating the circumstances that are allowing those millions of illegal aliens to access United States soil – and benefits programs.

That was the subject of a Daily Mail report, which documented that those illegal aliens are accessing America's social welfare system – and much more.

"Taxpayers have to front nearly half a trillion dollars each year because the Biden administration is not stopping migrants at the southern border," the report said, citing an analysis by the GOP.

"The cost of providing education, healthcare, law enforcement and other expenditure resulting from millions of extra migrants adds up to as much as $451 billion a year, says the House study."

The report quoted the analysis, which said, "Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly associated with illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border sparked by … Mayorkas' policies."

It continued, "Mass illegal immigration, accelerated by Mayorkas' open-borders policies, now represents a massive cost to the federal government and state governments alike, as well as the pocketbooks of private citizens and businesses."

The Mail report estimated that since Joe Biden took office, border agents "have made more than five million arrests of migrants making irregular crossings — that is, not through a controlled border station — over the U.S.-Mexico border."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!