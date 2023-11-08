WATCH: Rich Hamas bosses enjoy life of luxury – in Qatar!

Many hundreds of thousands of people who live under Hamas rule in Gaza are living in abject poverty, being used as human shields by the terror group when it sets up military operations in their residential neighborhoods.

But a new report reveals there are no such hardships for three of the top leaders of Hamas, who are documented to be worth some $11 billion and live in luxury in Qatar.

It's a scenario that one member of Congress is proposing to address, as Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., is pushing forward a bill that would strip Qatar of its status as a key U.S. ally unless it kicks those Hamas chieftains out.

The stunning circumstances enjoyed by Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal, in contrast to the needs of those living in Gaza, were profiled in a report by the New York Post, which explained, "While their people languish in poverty and are treated as human shields, the leaders of Hamas live billionaire lifestyles."

TRENDING: Man who made and rented out 'suicide machine' arrested

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The situation is even worse now for those in Gaza, after Israel started defending itself after Hamas terrorists invaded on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 Israeli civilians with atrocities that included the beheading of babies and burning whole families alive.

The report explains the three Hamas leaders have been documented appearing at clubs, photographed on private jets and more.

The Post explained Haniyeh, 61, is head of Hamas, is worth some $4 billion.

Are most people aware that Hamas leaders are billionaires living luxurious lives? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (9 Votes)

He was ruler of the Gaza Strip until 2017 when he moved to Doha, Qatar, with its five-star hotels, lavish shopping and arts facilities.

The report explained, "He has been photographed with his two adult sons, Maaz and Abdel Salam, living the high life in luxury hotels in Qatar and Turkey, according to a recent social media post from the Embassy of Israel in the U.S."

Abu Marzuk, 72, heads Hamas' "international relations office" and is thought to be worth $3 billion.

"He has a master’s degree in construction management from Colorado State University and was detained in New York when U.S. immigration authorities found his name on a terrorist watch list in 1995," the Post said.

Mashal, 67, who issued a global threat against Jews after the Oct. 7 atrocities, is worth more than $4 billion, according to the Israeli government, the report said.

Qatar gives Hamas up to $480 million per year under the guise of turning the terrorists into "a responsible governing power."

But Ogles is proposing to strip Qatar of its status in the top level of allies, who are not in NATO, that now includes Israel, South Korea, Australia and others.

"As Hamas terrorists continue to wreak havoc on the lives of innocent Israeli civilians, the United States must ensure there is no ally supporting them. Sadly, the State of Qatar is still funding and supporting Hamas as its leadership enjoys political refuge in Doha," Ogles told the Post.

Hamas leaders net worth:

Abu Marzuk $3 billion

Khaled Mashal $4 billion

Ismail Haniyeh $4 billion

Hamas’ annual turnover: $1 billion While Gazans are deprived of basic needs, Hamas uses aid & funds to line their own pockets.#HamasislSIS #StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/iGuWCaiBtf — Embassy of Israel to the USA | #IsraelUSA75 (@IsraelinUSA) October 29, 2023

A report in the Gateway Pundit said," Qatar has long been a paradox in the Gulf, maintaining ties with both Western allies and various Islamist groups. Critics argue that the financial aid flowing from Doha to Gaza’s ruling elite empowers a regime with a track record of violence and radicalism."

It explains Qatar says its financial support for terror is "humanitarian aid."

The Hill previously report Qatar has sponsored Hamas terror at least since 2012, but reports reveal much aid funding goes to the bank accounts of the terror leaders, not residents of Gaza.

"The United States should use every resource at our disposal, including our diplomatic power and sanctions leverage, for as long as it takes, to ensure that our Israeli allies are able to utterly eradicate Hamas. Instead of countering Hamas and its enablers, however, the Biden administration has spent the last two and a half years indirectly and even directly funding them," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!