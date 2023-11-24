WATCH: Who shot JFK? Big name in Hollywood vows to 'name names'

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Director and actor Rob Reiner vowed to “name names of actual shooters” in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy during a CNN appearance.

Kennedy was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963 while visiting Dallas, Texas, with Lee Harvey Oswald being widely suspected as the lone gunman. Others have argued that a conspiracy was behind the killing of the 35th president of the United States.

“I decided, because I’ve been studying this for forever, I’ve been the Dealey Plaza many times, I’ve talked to everybody who was alive at the time, I’ve talked to forensic experts, I’ve talked to everybody. I decided to see if we could put together, in a comprehensive, deep dive, as to what actually happened that day, with the best information that we have at this point and put it all together. And we do eventually tell you what we think happened,” Reiner told “CNN This Morning” co-host Poppy Harlow of his podcast, “Who Killed JFK?” “We name names of actual shooters and we talk about the positions those shooters were in.”

Reiner claimed that one of the shooters fired from under an overpass and that the CIA compromised investigations into the killing.

“I talked to a man who was on — in Dealey Plaza. It was a CIA asset who flew Johnny Roselli, the mobster, to Dallas that day, also E. Howard Hunt to Dallas that day,” Reiner said. “They were both there. He was on the south knoll, he said there was a shooter from that angle, not the south knoll, but just under the overpass, and when I looked at that, I went, ‘that’s it,’ and then I read a book by Sherry Fister, who was a great forensics analyst, and it corroborated that. So that, that was a big deal.”

“And then the discovery of, not only was the Warren Commission compromised, but the House Select Committee many years later, over 10 years later, was also compromised. They came to a different conclusion. They said it was a conspiracy, Warren Commission said Oswald acted alone,” Reiner continued. “You have two government official records saying the exact opposite, but they were both compromised because there were CIA agents in charge of the gatekeeper of information. Neither of them got any information of any connection between Oswald and the CIA. And knowing what we know, because, you know, there’d been a lot of evidence that drifted out over the years, documents that have been released … they have a stack like this, a file on Oswald, the CIA does. None of that ever came out.”

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

