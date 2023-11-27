A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: U.S. skydivers form Star of David in statement against anti-Semitism

'Due to the challenging events in Israel, there was a mix of both uplifting and somber vibes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:32am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Skydivers form a Star of David over California in November 2023 (Video screenshot)

Skydivers form a Star of David over California in November 2023 (Video screenshot)

(YNET NEWS) -- A 51-member group of skydivers formed a Star of David in the sky over California to show support for Israel and protest anti-Semitism.

Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, a seasoned skydiving instructor and the author of the motivational book "Above All Else," is the passionate and pro-Israel Jew behind this impressive show of solidarity.

He has been a highly respected figure in the world of freefall parachuting, having even achieved world championships with his teams between 1994 and 1999.

TRENDING: New law prevents children from accessing porn sites

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: U.S. skydivers form Star of David in statement against anti-Semitism
3-year cruise canceled weeks before shoving off, after woman sold her apartment to join unique voyage
'Caught in the crossfire': Border-town residents flee as cartels burn homes, battle in streets
Pirates surrender to U.S. Navy after failed hijacking attempt
'Base demoralized': Republicans have serious 'revenue problem'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×