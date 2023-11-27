WATCH: U.S. skydivers form Star of David in statement against anti-Semitism

(YNET NEWS) -- A 51-member group of skydivers formed a Star of David in the sky over California to show support for Israel and protest anti-Semitism.

Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld, a seasoned skydiving instructor and the author of the motivational book "Above All Else," is the passionate and pro-Israel Jew behind this impressive show of solidarity.

He has been a highly respected figure in the world of freefall parachuting, having even achieved world championships with his teams between 1994 and 1999.

TRENDING: New law prevents children from accessing porn sites

Read the full story ›