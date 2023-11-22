A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Vehicle explodes at Niagara Falls bridge connecting U.S. and Canada

'We heard something smash. We saw fire and big, black smoke'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2023 at 2:13pm
A vehicle explodes on the Rainbow Bride connecting the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York,on Wednesday, Nov.22, 2023. (Video screenshot)

A vehicle explodes on the Rainbow Bride connecting the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York, on Wednesday, Nov.22, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(NIAGARA GAZETTE) -- The Rainbow Bridge has been closed to all traffic amid reports of a vehicle explosion just outside the border inspections plaza on the American side.

Traveling down Niagara Street, the car sped onto the bridge plaza, went through a fence separating the inbound lanes from the outbound lanes, and toward the inspection lanes where it exploded, according to law enforcement sources at the scene.

Two occupants of the car were killed in the explosion.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







