WATCH: Vehicle explodes at Niagara Falls bridge connecting U.S. and Canada

(NIAGARA GAZETTE) -- The Rainbow Bridge has been closed to all traffic amid reports of a vehicle explosion just outside the border inspections plaza on the American side.

Traveling down Niagara Street, the car sped onto the bridge plaza, went through a fence separating the inbound lanes from the outbound lanes, and toward the inspection lanes where it exploded, according to law enforcement sources at the scene.

🚨#BREAKING: A vehicle entering a toll booth at Rainbow Bridge has caused a large explosion to go off, prompting evacuations.⁰⁰📌#NiagaraFalls | #Canada Currently, multiple authorities and emergency personnel are on the scene, with evacuations underway after a vehicle… pic.twitter.com/CGJnKIm6u5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2023

Two occupants of the car were killed in the explosion.

