WATCH: Wild NHL brawl ends with all players on ice given historic 10-minute penalties

(FOX NEWS) -- Altercations can happen during an NHL game, but referees tend to assess penalties in an effort to discourage players from crossing the line.

The players involved in a given scrum are usually the only ones who face punishment, but Monday's game between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers resulted in more wide-ranging penalties. Things were already chippy throughout the majority of the game, but a full-fledged fight broke out during the third period.

This brawl in the Senators/Panthers game resulted in a 10 minute misconduct penalty for EVERY PLAYER ON THE ICE 💀 😆 #NHL #Senators #Panthers pic.twitter.com/NDsqrgE7up — Sports Betting Intel (@SB_Intel) November 28, 2023

Shortly after the brawl ended, every skater who was on the ice at the time was thrown out of the game. The Panthers held a commanding 4-0 lead in the third period when Senators player Brady Tkachuk entered the game and had a quick breakaway.

