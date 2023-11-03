Will the Deep State die with a bang or a whimper?

I guess the Deep State's technology must be pretty gosh darn impressive – since they decided to take on Almighty God with it! Maybe God is huddled up in an as yet undiscovered corner of His universe, hoping they go away without breaking things too badly!

It's not that we (humanity) haven't been here before, is it? Why do you think the ark Noah built was too small to save all of humanity? Shouldn't Noah have left the animals to fend for themselves, and taken a few more folks from his neighborhood onboard?

Also, selective groups of humanity have tried to "help God out" by fixing the "mistakes" He made during Creation. Hitler tried to help God rid the world of the Jewish people with his concentration camps, Unfortunately for Germany, Hitler had an unclear understanding of God's close relationship with the Jewish people, before during and after the war. Various religions and secular groups have been trying to help God rid the world of Christians since Christ died on the Cross. It's not going to happen, because God is God, and the Deep State is not.

More recently, certain scientists have been eager to give God a helping hand with humanity's DNA. Odd, though, I don't recall God putting out a call for help in the churches. But perhaps they just weren't listening. The Bible does deal with a lot of soul-destroying human behavior, but the building blocks of life in the natural world aren't mentioned. What a travesty it would be if our scientists ruined humanity's DNA during their worldwide COVID or other pandemics

You do realize that to the Deep State the people in the world are just a free supply of lab rats, to be used to perfect Deep Staters' view of what humanity should be. I can almost see Dr. Fauci, of COVID fame, following the science to watch it wipe out the last genuine, God-created human being with a designer pandemic made specifically by the world's scientists to help keep God from messing up His own DNA creation. Follow the science. Forget the Creator. Well, the more letters trailing after the name, the bigger the ego they are supporting. There was a reason so many great universities initially offered Theology degrees.

In the end, the "science" Fauci et al. are following (worshiping) is a process, not a God – though good luck in explaining that to any of them. They make the same mistake that Satan made in the Garden of Eden: They think they are gods and expect humanity (and the one true God) to bow down and worship them. Idol worship has been a plague upon humanity for perhaps longer than the various "whatever demics" that we have survived.

Perhaps the real problem isn't humanity – but rather unredeemed humanity. We do have a tendency to worship our own capabilities, rather than worshiping the Creator. Worship and reverence is humanity's only proper response to our Creator God. "Understanding" Him is not even an option. That leaves us with what He has said about Himself in His Written Word.

