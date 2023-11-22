Will Dem voters give up their cult-like devotion?

Wait for it. What will grandmother Susanna Gibson tell her grandchildren when they watch her sex video and ask her, "What are you and grandpa doing, grandma?" What a legacy!

Temporarily set aside the debauchery, and consider the mental state of a person who thinks having sex on the internet is the basis for a public campaign to become a Commonwealth of Virginia state legislator.

A launching pad for the zero morality cult was heard in the 1960s with the exhortation, "If it feels good, do it!" That was combined with the LGBT campaign to convince people "what one does in the privacy of their own bedrooms" is OK. As a consequence of this, public discourse degenerated to the point where the public may watch the bedrooms scenes of John and Susanna on the internet.

The entire internet incident is a case study as to why so many American voters continue to vote Democrat. They do not care. Barack Obama and Joe Biden collectively demonstrated the future will be controlled by government, not individual people. The combined loss of personal freedom and the economic damage done by the government during the COVID campaign exacted a near zero reaction from voters. Subsequent elections proved that. From Afghanistan to Ukraine, the collapse of U.S. foreign policy took no toll upon Democratic election prospects.

What will it take to motivate voters?

If the polls are even close to correct, Joe Biden is shown support by nearly 50% of the public. Stuff a few drop boxes and bingo. Setting aside the politics, it is obvious Mr. Biden is suffering catastrophic losses of both mental and physical capability.

But still, the vultures circle the carcass. Today's politics is stark and devoid of empathy.

Who among us has not witnessed someone we knew and loved transition from a viable person to a mere image of one's former self?

Right now, today in fact, Mr. Biden is not capable of being president. This reality is known to his staff and to world leaders. The ambitious among those world leaders are making moves to expand their influence and/or territory. Without an American presence in the world, it is time to settle old scores. Hamas embodies hatreds and barbarism as old as recorded history. This reality is far more important than the political future of one person.

As Joe Biden withers away, the core of the Democratic Party remains unmoved by the day to day jeopardy of a leaderless America. The nation is leaderless because there is no accountability to the public when unelected staff make all the decisions. The Democratic Party is OK with this, but the nation should reject it.

"What will it take to motivate the core Democrat voter to put aside cult-like devotion to the party?

When that question is asked, one fact is clear. To be motivated to change political party loyalty requires voters to have a choice. There must be a public perception that things will change, and there also must be a public understanding of what those changes might be.

For most of the 20th century, with the exception of the Ronald Reagan presidency, the alternatives were insufficient to motivate the public to change course. Voting had become a habit, and with welfare spending headed toward $35 trillion, it has become an addiction. Unchecked, addictive spending could have the same outcome as drug addiction: homelessness.

Joe Biden's decline is symbolic of the American dilemma.

The polling tells us the public may be with Biden until he dies in office. In the recent Virginia state election, Susanna Gibson lost by fewer than 1,000 votes – another symbolic reminder of America's problems. Personal responsibility is now the purview of the collective, and people like Susanna are making up the rules.

While turmoil occupies the current power structure in Washington, D.C., and the 50 states, there is no serious expectation the alternative party is prepared to suck it up and fight for freedom. The national debt is a striking example. Congress is incapable of exercising control over federal spending. The House of Representatives chucked its most important constitutional assignment, to regulate spending. It abandoned hearings and the development of a national budget for the sham of the "continuing resolution."

We do not have a political party willing to advocate a significant reduction of the $30 trillion-plus budget deficit. The Republicans perpetually offer the public a lower rate of deficit spending. That is just one example of many.

What would occur if we had a party that advocates that law enforcement, public education, criminal justice and public welfare must be left to the states? That was the constitutional intent and the practice until middle of the 20th century. The constitutional dam broke when a Republican president, Dwight David Eisenhower, signed legislation creating a Department of Health, Education and Welfare.

Americans are not having a serious national conversation about these and other issues. They also are not having a conversation about the state of the nation when Joe Biden's race is done.

Meanwhile, the internet offers voyeurs a diversion of watching Susanna and John.

Focus, people. There are important things to do.

