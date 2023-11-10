A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

When will the global population reach its peak?

UN's projections are the most widely used

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2023 at 4:24pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – When will the world reach its peak population? According to data from the United Nations’ 2022 Revision of its World Population Prospects, we could see a peak of over 10.4 billion people sometime in the late 2080s.

While the UN’s projections are the most widely used, this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the most accurate. Several alternative models have predicted an earlier and lower peak, suggesting that the world’s population could decline sooner than expected.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the UN’s latest revisions, it lowered its own estimates for global population in 2100, from 10.9 billion (as of 2019) to 10.4 billion (as of 2022).

TRENDING: Catholic Church makes ruling on transgender baptisms, godparents

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Meet the Christian Cowboys defending Israel's heartland
IDF captures Hamas stronghold after 10-hour firefight, discovers tunnels near kindergarten
When will the global population reach its peak?
Pentagon is starting to restrict flow of military aid to Ukraine as money runs out
Hedge-fund billionaire issues bone-chilling prediction about future inflation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×