'Woke' fake meat company STILL losing tons of cash

By Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

Beyond Meat, a company that makes meat substitutes, reported huge decreases in revenues in its most recent earnings report on Wednesday and still remains unprofitable despite cutting costs.

In its third quarter earnings report, Beyond Meat reported an 8.7% decrease in net revenues year-over-year, bringing in $75.3 million, according to the company. Despite the loss in revenues, the company improved its gross profit but was still not able to turn it positive, losing $7.3 million for a margin of -9.6% compared to a loss of $14.8 million for a margin of -18% from the same period a year ago.

TRENDING: 'Brace yourself, dear reader': Mike Johnson 'bombshell' rocks political world

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We are disappointed by our overall results as we continue to experience worsening sector-specific and broader consumer headwinds,” Ethan Brown, president and CEO of Beyond Meat, said in the report. “As we shared last week, we are conducting a review of our global operations for purposes of further and significantly reducing our operating expense base as we seek to accelerate our transition to a sustainable and, ultimately, profitable business.”

The company credits its increasing profitability, even though it still failed to make a profit for the year, on lowering manufacturing costs, lower costs for materials, and lower inventory reserves per pound, according to the report. The company’s net loss was $70.5 million for the year, compared to $101.7 million in the same period last year.

The fake meat industry has faced headwinds since gaining national popularity in 2019, with fake meat companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods both announcing huge layoffs after sluggish sales. Impossible Foods announced plans to lay off around 20% of its workforce in January, while Beyond Meat announced plans to cut 20% of its workforce in October 2022.

Are people simply not interested in eating fake meat? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Beyond Meat has also faced quality complaints after claims that a factory for the company in Pennsylvania was contaminated with Listeria. The company also allegedly found foreign materials like string, metal, wood and plastic in its products as late as December 2021.

Deloitte, a large consulting firm, previously found that consumers were turning on the fake meat industry because they considered it to be too “woke,” and were increasingly skeptical of claims that the product was healthier than traditional red meat.

Beyond Meat did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!