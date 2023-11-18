A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Woman found alive in national park a week after she went missing

Did not show up for her reservation at a campground

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2023 at 11:54am
(FOX NEWS) – National Park Service officials Friday announced that a Houston woman was found alive at Big Bend National Park in southwestern Texas after she went missing for more than a week.

"The hiker has been successfully found. She is currently en route to the hospital in Odessa, TX," Big Bend spokesperson Tom VandenBerg told Fox News Digital. Christy Perry, 25, rented a vehicle in Midland on Nov. 8, and parked the car at the Lost Mine Trailhead on Nov. 9, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Perry was reported missing after she did not show up for her Nov. 9 reservation at a campground inside the park.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







