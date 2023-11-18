Woman found alive in national park a week after she went missing

(FOX NEWS) – National Park Service officials Friday announced that a Houston woman was found alive at Big Bend National Park in southwestern Texas after she went missing for more than a week.

"The hiker has been successfully found. She is currently en route to the hospital in Odessa, TX," Big Bend spokesperson Tom VandenBerg told Fox News Digital. Christy Perry, 25, rented a vehicle in Midland on Nov. 8, and parked the car at the Lost Mine Trailhead on Nov. 9, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Perry was reported missing after she did not show up for her Nov. 9 reservation at a campground inside the park.

