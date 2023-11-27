'Worse than a Hollywood horror movie': Hamas war crimes being documented for possible trials

Editor's Note: Be forewarned this report describes horrors of Hamas' brutality against civilians.

A non-governmental organization already is working to assemble the evidence of atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians in the organization's brutal assault on innocent bystanders on Oct. 7, with a trial for crimes against humanity – and probable executions – the expected outcome.

The Jerusalem Post reports ELNET, the European Leadership Network NGO set up to emphasize shared democratic values and interests to strengthen links between Europe and Israel, is creating an initiative to document Hamas' atrocities.

News reports about witnesses to atrocities already have confirmed the beheading of babies, the violent rape of victims, sometimes even after they are dead, and worse.

TRENDING: New law prevents children from accessing porn sites

The report said Article 7 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court determines "murder, imprisonment, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence, persecution against an identifiable group, enforced disappearance of persons, and other inhumane acts intentionally causing great suffering" are "crimes against humanity."



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

To start, team led by ELNET-Israeli board member Sarah Feinberg has been joined by dozens of leading French intellectuals calling for the massacre of some 1,200-1,400 Israelis to be recognized as crimes against humanity.

They are asking for groups such as the Human Rights Council, the U.N., and others, to pass resolutions regarding Hamas' war crimes.

Do members of Hamas deserve an agonizing death for their horrific actions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A report from Just the News outlined the evidence that already is being documented for what could end up being a Nuremberg trials-like prosecution of those who inflicted horrors on men, women and children.

"Live-streamed decapitation attempts. Bodies of murder victims paraded like hunting trophies through Gaza. Rapes of children so violent it broke their pelvises. Sadistic torture worse than a Hollywood horror movie," the report explained.

"Maybe the most jarring thing," former Deputy National Security Advisor Victoria Coates told the "Just the News, No Noise" television show, "is that Hamas is not in any way trying to hide this. You know, they're not being furtive or in any way bashful about what they've done. They're proud of it."

Testimony and evidence is being assembled, from captured terrorists, eyewitnesses and the video footage that Hamas terrorists themselves recorded, the report said.

At Nuremberg, after World War II, Nazi leaders were put on trial for their horrific crimes against people, and nearly all were convicted, with the worst offenders being executed by hanging.

One of the new horrors during Hamas' terror is that terrorists were using rape as a weapon of war.

Multiple testimonies have been documented of the terrorists mutilating and raping women before – or even after – they were murdered.

One witness told CNN, "She was alive, she stood on her feet and she was bleeding from her back. I saw that he was pulling her hair. She had long brown hair. I saw him chop off her breast and then he was throwing it toward the road, tossed it to someone else and they started playing with it. I remember seeing another person raping her."

During the rape, the terrorist shot the victim in the head, the witness said.

Multiple videos show women with their hands zip-tied while being assaulted.

The report said Shari, a volunteer military morgue worker, confirmed the violence.

"We saw many women with bloody underwear, with broken bones, broken legs, broken pelvises," she told The Washington Post.

Hamas, which formally has been recognized as a terrorist organization, claims its militants did not rape women, but "multiple terrorists captured by Israel Defense Forces have confessed to witnessing and being ordered to participate in sex crimes, including the rape of a young woman's corpse, the 'whoring of children' and the rapes of children and babies," Just the News reported.

The report explained, as media reports already have documented, the violence also included beheadings, dead victims being paraded like trophies, a kidnapped Israeli child being bullied by Gazan children, and worse.

"Another video shows a terrorist yelling 'Allahu Akbar,' Arabic for 'God is the greatest' as he brings down a garden hoe on the neck of a dying foreign laborer in a decapitation attempt," the report said.

Antony Blinken, Joe Biden's secretary of state, confirmed evidence shows, "A young boy and girl, 6 and 8 years old, and their parents around the breakfast table. The father's eye gouged out in front of his kids. The mother's breast cut off, the girl's foot amputated, the boy's fingers cut off before they were executed. And then their executioners sat down and had a meal. That is what this society is dealing with, and no nation could tolerate that."

Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., recently told "Just the News, No Noise" that there is a call for a "state commission and Nuremberg-type trial."

He said captured terrorists have talked about "what they did and what they were told to do … they should be put on trial."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!