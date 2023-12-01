A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
1 in 4 'Chicagoland' adults is functionally illiterate

Cannot understand meaning of sentences

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 29, 2023 at 1:46pm
(AMERICAN THINKER) – Cook County, or Chicagoland, has a higher illiteracy rate than Illinois, as well as the rest of the nation, which is either proof that the Democrats suck at successful policy-making, or dumbing down the people is the agenda.

Here’s this, from a new education report by Hannah Schmid at the Illinois Policy Institute: "One-fifth of Illinois adults are functionally illiterate, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. ... In Cook County, 25% of adults are functionally illiterate."

So what does it mean to be a “functionally illiterate” adult? Well according to Schmid, the functionally illiterate person “cannot understand the meaning of sentences, locate information on pages or complete simple forms.”

Read the full story ›

