'More than 11,500 rockets launched at Israel since Oct. 7'

Tel Aviv targeted 'in response to ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip'

Published December 5, 2023 at 8:23pm
Muslim terrorists with Hamas fire a barrage of rockets against Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Palestinian terrorists have fired more than 11,500 rockets toward Israeli territory since Hamas launched a war against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday morning, 9,357 people had sustained injuries in Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis since Oct. 7, according to the ministry.

On Monday afternoon, air-raid sirens blared across southern Israel and the larger Tel Aviv area, sending as many as 4 million Israelis running for shelter.

