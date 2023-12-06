'More than 11,500 rockets launched at Israel since Oct. 7'

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Palestinian terrorists have fired more than 11,500 rockets toward Israeli territory since Hamas launched a war against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday morning, 9,357 people had sustained injuries in Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis since Oct. 7, according to the ministry.

נס: רסיס גדול של טיל נפל בתוך בית ספר מלא בילדים בגני תקווה. אין נפגעים. pic.twitter.com/SPglAjzt9P — יענקי כהן | Yanki Coen (@yankicoen) December 4, 2023

TRENDING: Parents of Chiefs fan threaten to sue after journalist used deceptive photo to smear child

On Monday afternoon, air-raid sirens blared across southern Israel and the larger Tel Aviv area, sending as many as 4 million Israelis running for shelter.

Read the full story ›