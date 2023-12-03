3 times Biden forgave student loan debt despite Supreme Court ruling

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court put a roadblock in front of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plans, but it has not stopped them.

Biden announced a massive student debt transfer totaling at least $400 billion in August 2022, only to see it struck down by the high court in June 2023. But since then, it has been full steam ahead for the Biden administration and its Education Department, with so many student debt actions taken over the last six months that it's hard even for experts to keep up with it all.

While the moves generate excitement and hope for the roughly 40 million people with student debt, they have upset people concerned that the unpaid debt falls on the backs of taxpayers, not to mention the less-than-sound financial advice implied at the individual level.

