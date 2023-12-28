A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
400-pound college student claims he was denied PE teacher stint because of weight

Claims school would not grant him a 'reasonable accommodation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 28, 2023 at 3:24pm
(TAMPA FREE PRESS) – The left’s “fat acceptance” movement has brought us “plus-sized” lingerie models and beauty pageant contestants, free seats for its disciples on Southwest Airlines, demands for sturdier hotel furniture, and a push to rewrite public health standards. But it seems the movement still cannot waddle into your local public school gym class.

A 400-pound student at a Detroit university has sued the school, claiming he was denied an opportunity to fulfill a teaching requirement because of his weight.

David Lopez, 44, told the local media that he filed the discrimination lawsuit against Wayne State University because it would not grant him a “reasonable accommodation” to fulfill the teaching portion of its kinesiology program.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
