60 credit unions facing outages due to ransomware attack on popular tech provider

(THE RECORD) – About 60 credit unions are dealing with outages due to a ransomware attack on a widely-used technology provider.

National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) spokesperson Joseph Adamoli said the ransomware attack targeted the cloud services provider Ongoing Operations, a company owned by credit union technology firm Trellance.

Adamoli said the NCUA, which regulates credit unions at the federal level, received incident reports indicating that several credit unions were sent a message from Ongoing Operations saying the company was hit with ransomware on November 26.

