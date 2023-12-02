A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

60 credit unions facing outages due to ransomware attack on popular tech provider

Regulates financial institutions at the federal level

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2023 at 2:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE RECORD) – About 60 credit unions are dealing with outages due to a ransomware attack on a widely-used technology provider.

National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) spokesperson Joseph Adamoli said the ransomware attack targeted the cloud services provider Ongoing Operations, a company owned by credit union technology firm Trellance.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Adamoli said the NCUA, which regulates credit unions at the federal level, received incident reports indicating that several credit unions were sent a message from Ongoing Operations saying the company was hit with ransomware on November 26.

TRENDING: Suicide rates in America hit new record: Highest in 82 years!

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Donald Trump rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
China likely damaged major underwater pipeline on purpose
Israel lays groundwork for global assassination campaign targeting Hamas heads
Cocoa prices surge to 44-year high as extreme rainfall devastates crops
60 credit unions facing outages due to ransomware attack on popular tech provider
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×