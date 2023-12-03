A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

60% of Americans report their income does not keep up with inflation

Biden admin argues people are operating on 'false perceptions influenced by right-wing media'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 3, 2023 at 5:32pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Biden Administration has been complaining about the American public's negative views on the economy, arguing that people are operating on "false perceptions influenced by right-wing media."

But is this really the case? Is the economy really booming under Bidenomics and the majority of the U.S. populace is simply ignoring their good fortune?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Never has there been a point in U.S. history when financial conditions were good and everyone preferred they be bad.

TRENDING: What IS science?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







60% of Americans report their income does not keep up with inflation
Rumble joins Musk in suing speech police for driving away advertisers
EV plugin costs about to be supercharged
What's next for laser fusion breakthrough? Experiment created 'a tiny sun on Earth'
Number of kids put on puberty blockers DOUBLES despite NHS promising to stop
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×