A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

96 percent of pharmacy technicians report drug shortages

Half of patients never get medicine they need

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 1, 2023 at 2:54pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(JOE MESSINA) – As Americans make their way to the pharmacy, they are being met with a serious gamble. Reports from the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board indicate that nearly 96 percent of pharmacies across America are facing shortages of critical medications.

This includes treatments for cancer, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anesthesia, diabetes, and even some weight loss drugs like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It is clear that these shortages have become a major issue nationwide. “Drug shortages are affecting many areas of pharmacy practice, such as retail, compounding and hospitals,” Anthony Longo, a doctor of pharmacy and director of pharmacy at Northwell Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens, NY, told The Epoch Times.

TRENDING: Even after prison stabbing, feds continue to railroad Chauvin

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Credit counseling service sees huge surge in calls during holiday shopping kickoff
Finance legend who predicted Lehman collapse says U.S. is in serious trouble
Here's how Biden's massive spending splurge is making housing unaffordable
The sobering reality of how alcohol wreaks havoc on your digestive system
96 percent of pharmacy technicians report drug shortages
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×