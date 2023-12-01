96 percent of pharmacy technicians report drug shortages

(JOE MESSINA) – As Americans make their way to the pharmacy, they are being met with a serious gamble. Reports from the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board indicate that nearly 96 percent of pharmacies across America are facing shortages of critical medications.

This includes treatments for cancer, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anesthesia, diabetes, and even some weight loss drugs like Mounjaro, Ozempic, and Wegovy.

It is clear that these shortages have become a major issue nationwide. “Drug shortages are affecting many areas of pharmacy practice, such as retail, compounding and hospitals,” Anthony Longo, a doctor of pharmacy and director of pharmacy at Northwell Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens, NY, told The Epoch Times.

