Abortionists want parents out of their daughters' life-and-death decisions

Massachusetts has few pro-life protections, as the state allows for the killing of preborn children through 24 weeks. But that isn’t enough for one abortion business. In a recent interview, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts’ new CEO, Dominique Lee, says that her “number one priority” is “making abortion more accessible.”

Lee told WBUR that one of her priorities is to end the parental notification law that is required of minors who want to kill their preborn children. Currently, the state requires a girl younger than 16 to receive parental consent beforehand.

“The parental consent requirement was reduced from age 18 to 16, but even 16 is still too high,” Lee said during her interview. “There’s no evidence that it’s medically necessary. On average, it just delays care anywhere from five to 21 days. That’s really critical when someone is deciding what options they have to choose, whether that’s medication abortion through the pill method or in-clinic surgical abortion.”

Lee also said she will be focusing on “reducing all of the unnecessary burdens and barriers” that stand in the way of the killing of preborn human beings.

“I think we have some of the strongest abortion protections, but we still have a lot of work to do to make it more accessible… So things like eliminating parental involvement, proactively thinking about how we limit the ability for us to have TRAP laws [targeted regulation of abortion providers], combat misinformation, as well as thinking about how we provide additional education to our patients” (emphasis added).

The desire to remove parental notification laws places young girls in greater danger of being trafficked or forced into an abortion they don’t want. As Live Action News has previously reported, abortion is Planned Parenthood’s biggest money maker. According to its 2020 annual report, it has committed nearly 6.4 million abortions since 2000, while receiving $9.3 billion in taxpayer dollars. The desire to strip what few pro-life protections the state of Massachusetts has, like those protecting pregnant minors – is likely to increase Planned Parenthood’s abortion revenue.

A minor cannot undergo surgery or even receive medicine from a school nurse without a parent’s approval. However, if parental notification laws on abortion are eliminated, that minor will be able to get abortion drugs or obtain a surgical abortion without her parents’ knowledge. Eliminating parental notification means that the only person the vulnerable young girl might consult with is the abortion provider who has a financial incentive to ensure that she ends her child’s life.

Removing parental notification laws strips parents of their rights and puts young girls at greater risk.

