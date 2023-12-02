A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Actress: College kids with 'they/them' pronouns supporting Hamas would be 'beheaded' in Gaza

Blasts those marching in solidarity with terrorists

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published December 2, 2023 at 10:58am
(FOX NEWS) – Television actress Julianna Margulies took aim at college kids using "they/them" pronouns who've been marching in solidarity with Hamas, saying they'd be the first to be "beheaded" if they were ever in Gaza.

Margulies, who has been outspoken about antisemitism following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, went viral Thursday among her critics offended by comments she made on the "Back Room" podcast last week after host Andy Ostroy said there would be a bigger "uproar" if the "wrong pronouns" were used on a college campus.

"It's those kids who are spewing antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them 'they/them' or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It's those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field," Margulies said. "And that's who they're supporting? Terrorists who don't want women to have their rights, don't want LGB- LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you're supporting."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







