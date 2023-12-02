Actress: College kids with 'they/them' pronouns supporting Hamas would be 'beheaded' in Gaza

(FOX NEWS) – Television actress Julianna Margulies took aim at college kids using "they/them" pronouns who've been marching in solidarity with Hamas, saying they'd be the first to be "beheaded" if they were ever in Gaza.

Margulies, who has been outspoken about antisemitism following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, went viral Thursday among her critics offended by comments she made on the "Back Room" podcast last week after host Andy Ostroy said there would be a bigger "uproar" if the "wrong pronouns" were used on a college campus.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"It's those kids who are spewing antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them 'they/them' or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It's those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field," Margulies said. "And that's who they're supporting? Terrorists who don't want women to have their rights, don't want LGB- LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you're supporting."

TRENDING: Hamas' propaganda videos: Kinder, gentler terrorists?

Read the full story ›