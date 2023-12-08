AG sues university clinic for rushing into transitioning minors

Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey of Missouri filed a counter-lawsuit against Washington University in St. Louis (WU) Thursday for refusing to provide records regarding its Pediatric Transgender Clinic, where children were allegedly rushed into transgender procedures, according to court documents.

The university filed a lawsuit against Bailey on Monday in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, asking it to determine whether or not the attorney general’s request for patient records is legal, according to KSDK. Bailey responded with his own lawsuit, arguing that the university had already agreed to give him the records but changed their minds, which he claimed was due to federal interference, according to a press release.

TRENDING: Christians fill state capitol with prayer after satanists hijack Christmas decorating

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We will not let Joe Biden and his federal bureaucrats interfere with our investigation into the pediatric transgender clinic. These documents are critical to exposing that children were subject to irreversible, life-altering procedures without full and informed parental consent,” Bailey said in a press release. “We’ve been fighting to protect children since the day I took office, and we will not stop now.”

Bailey claimed in the press release that his office has “reason to believe” that the Biden administration is encouraging the university to not comply with the investigation by citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and he is requesting that the court force the university to comply with his requests for records.

These documents are critical to exposing that children were subject to irreversible, life-altering procedures without full and informed parental consent. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) December 6, 2023

Is this clinic breaking the law by rushing minors into transgender procedures? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A whistleblower revealed in February that WU’s Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital was allegedly rushing hundreds of children into getting on cross-sex hormones, even if the parents of the child disagreed with the decision, which prompted Bailey to open an investigation. The university initially complied with the investigation and produced records in response to a request from his office, Bailey said in his lawsuit.

In August, however, the university stopped sending the requested documents and later said they would only agree to give more records if they could redact “personal health information,” which had not been done prior, according to the lawsuit. The AG’s office agreed, with the provision that it could object to information being redacted if it was deemed necessary, but the university allegedly continued to redact “full paragraphs or entire pages of responsive and relevant material.”

WU did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Shortly after Hamas terrorists fired over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel on Oct. 7 and then proceeded to attack the Jewish state by land, sea and air – torturing, burning, beheading and murdering well over a thousand people, including women, children and infants, and wounding and abducting hundreds more – world reaction was, in its own way, almost equally shocking.

For after the biggest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust, what followed was an outpouring of celebratory demonstrations, unbridled Jew-hatred, deliriously gleeful support for Hamas and bitter condemnation of the nation of Israel. Not just in the Arab-Muslim world, but throughout the Western world as well, including all across America.

Why? What is behind the explosion of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, pro-terror sentiment in the United States, where Israel has long been one of America's closest friends and allies? Why are hordes of young "woke" LGBT demonstrators marching in support of Hamas – when Hamas wouldn't think twice about binding and blindfolding them and throwing them off the roof of a tall building – as they routinely do in the Muslim world?

It turns out there's one area of agreement that is so powerful, deep-seated and all-consuming that the vast differences between the deranged left and the murderous jihadists melt away into Kumbaya harmony.

All of this and much more is completely exposed in November's issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled ISRAEL VS. GLOBAL JIHAD: How Jew-hatred, radical Islam and Leftism are pushing us toward World War III. Beyond a deeply insightful dive into why leftists are surging toward radical Islam – which hates and dreams of raping and butchering them – this Whistleblower issue includes fantastic articles by everyone from top Israeli analyst (and former Israel Defense Forces officer) Caroline Glick to Harvest Christian Fellowship's Pastor Greg Laurie on the current war in Israel and biblical prophecies regarding the End Times … which he says are now upon us.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!